Manistee mercied by Cheboygan at home

SCOTTVILLE — The Manistee hockey team struggled on Friday, falling 13-4 to Cheboygan in a contest that ended in the second period via mercy rule.

Despite netting a season-high four goals, the Chippewas (0-3) couldn’t avoid the mercy-rule deficit to prolong the contest.

Jake Lamm had a hat trick for Manistee, netting a trio of even strength goals. The Ludington sophomore scored off an assist from Dylan Cole at 13:30 in the first period and again off feeds from Marek Nesrsta and Trevor Persoon with 2:04 remaining in the opening frame.

Nesrsta scored a goal of his own at 6:17 in the second on the power play, off an assist from Eero Rewell. Lamm scored again with 2:37 remaining in the second, but it was too little too late to salvage a third period, let a lone a victory.

The Chippewas are a six-team co-op consisting of Manistee, Manistee Catholic Central, Hart, Shelby, Ludington and Mason County Central.