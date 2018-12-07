MHS video production class creates PSAs for Vogue Theatre

MANISTEE — Legendary filmaker Steve Spielberg got his start making movies somewhere as did others like John Huston and Ron Howard.

It’s hard to say right now, but Brian Veine’s video production class at Manistee High School just may have a future filmaker of its own taking part in that class. The material students produce has been drawing a great deal of positive feedback and for the third straight year they developed short public service announcements for the Vogue Theatre.

“They produced these (30 second to 2 minutes) PSAs specifically about the Vogue Theatre,” said Volunteer and Services manager Sara Herberger. “Our technical managers transferred their video so we can show it on the big screen. We thought that would be fun. We have worked with them for three years and it has been in several different formats. We are just thrilled when see we have been able to give these students a voice and an outlet for a take on things.”

Herberger said it is a great way to build those bridges between classroom and community.

“Part of the mission is community driven, supported cinema,” said Herberger. “So this is a just a great way for us to engage with youth to let their voice and perspective be part of what we do here.”

What the students have created is fun and entertaining said Herberger.

“We will run them as part of our pre-show next month, so we will build them into our playlist to allow their voice to be heard by the community and visitors to Manistee,” she said. “We found the public overwhelmingly enjoy them and the local touch.”

Herberger said they are hopeful other students will look at what they did and feel good about what they have done.

Veine said he is very proud of the PSAs his students created this year.

“It was all them,” he said. “They came up with all the ideas. It was a good project with all of them and the class consists of students from the ninth to the 12th grade. I have 27 kids this year and they are all good kids. It is an honor to do this as it gives our students an audience and we have lots of feedback.”

One of the concepts Veine stresses to his students is do something positive for the community.

“Our kids meet all the staff there and they are comfortable there,” said Veine. “It gets the youth there and that is a big thing. It is pretty much all their thing as they do the filming, editing and everything.”

Veine said they hope to get a schedule when the various PSAs run so the students can go down on those days and see their work up on the big screen.