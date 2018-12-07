Portagers fend off Comets for league win

ONEKAMA — Onekama boys basketball edged Leland 56-52 at home Friday in a Northwest Conference game.

“We had an 11-point cushion and I thought we were going to pull away,” said Onekama head coach Nathan Bradford. “Then the kids went back into one of their lackadaisical (stretches) where we couldn’t hit a shot and we made some mistakes we wouldn’t normally make.

“I give Leland credit — they played hard. Luckily it came out in the end.”

Taylor Bennett led the Portagers (3-0, 1-0 NWC) with 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. Aric Hopwood chipped in with 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals, Lucas Mauntler added eight points and two rebounds while Wade Sedlar had seven points and pulled down three boards.

“We had a little foul trouble, too,” Bradford said. “That made a little difference. I had to put a lot of guys in. I give the bench credit. A lot of guys came in and picked up some of the slack and did a good job. I was pleased with the bench effort tonight.”

Onekama hosts Manistee Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Bobcats fall late at Pentwater

PENTWATER — Brethren boys basketball never trailed in its West Michigan D League matchup at Pentwater Friday until the moment one would least want to trail.

The very end.

A late basket put the Falcons (2-1, 2-1 WMDL) up by two and the Bobcats (1-2, 1-2) were unable to get off a good shot, falling 49-47 in a heart-breaker.

“We led all the way until pretty much the end of the game,” said Brethren head coach J.J. Randall. “At one point we had a 10-point lead shrink down. We had careless turnovers. It was a learning experience.”

Gavin Asiala led the Bobcats with 12 points and three assists. Tyler Knight added 11 points and four rebounds, Jake Riggs had three points to go with his team-high 10 boards and Logan Tighe wound up with nine points and eight rebounds.

Randall hopes the tough loss will bring out the best of his players as they move forward through the season.

“There were a lot of learning moments throughout the game,” Randall said. “… We’re definitely learning right now and we’re getting better.”

Brethren next plays at Mason County Eastern Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Manistee Catholic Central tops Baldwin for third straight win

BALDWIN — The Manistee Catholic Central boys basketball team kept it rolling Friday night, winning its third straight game with a 50-29 victory over Baldwin on the road.

“I actually thought we were a little sluggish tonight, and didn’t shoot the ball real well,” said MCC coach Mike Feliczak. “We didn’t have our best game tonight, but it’s a win and we’ll take it.”

The victory marks the third in a row for MCC after a season opening loss. It’s also the team’s third straight win in the West Michigan D League.

“We’re hoping to contend for the top of the league, so this is certainly another step toward that,” Feliczak said. “But like I’ve told the kids, we just need to take this season one game, one quarter at a time and everything will take care of itself.”

The Sabers (3-1, 3-1 WMDL) were led by Kyle Mikolajczak, who had a double-double with 16 points and 17 rebounds. John Slivka netted 16 and Mateo Barnett led the team in assists with four.

MCC’s junior varsity team fell 59-26 to Baldwin on Friday as Adam Pierce scored a team-high 13 points for the Sabers.

Manistee edged by Orchard View

MUSKEGON — The Manistee Boys basketball team faded down the stretch of a close game with Orchard View on Friday night, falling 50-43 to the Cardinals in Lakes 8 Conference play.

“It was a one possession game almost the entire night,” said Manistee coach Dan Gustad. “A real gritty effort from the whole team.”

The Chippewas (0-2, 0-1 Lakes 8) led 15-13 after the first quarter and trailed by just a bucket at the half (25-23) and at the end of the third (37-35).

“We did some really good things tonight,” Gustad said. “We played well, but it seemed like every time we needed a big stop, we’d play great defense but they’d get some kind of a circus shot to fall.

“It was one of those kinds of nights: You do everything right and they still get the ball to go in.”

The Chippewas struggled to score in the fourth.

“I think we settled for too many 3-pointers down the stretch, which kind of took us out of our rhythm,” Gustad said. “And we weren’t able to turn our defense up another notch to force turnovers when we needed to. Overall though, I thought it was a good effort from the Chippewas tonight.”

Manistee was led by Keaton Connell with 14 points while Matthew Kneidl scored 12, Austin Guenther netted seven and Anselmo Sarabia scored six.