Senior Center to provide hot cocoa, cookies during Sleighbell parade

By Sarah Howard

Senior Center Executive Director

Hello Manistee County! We are so lucky to live in such a wonderful community and lucky to have so much going on during the Sleighbell Weekend. I am excited to let you know that during the parade tonight we will have hot cocoa and homemade cookies. Stop in at the Senior Center, warm up and get some treats.

If you haven’t stopped in to the Ramsdell Theatre for the Festival of Trees yet, I would recommend this wonderful event. There are so many interesting and beautiful trees and wreaths, you should really go and check them out.

Another fun thing to do during the Sleighbell weekend is the Craft Show at Manistee High School. This is a huge event and there are so many talented crafters. Also, don’t forget the Museum and the Vogue Theater, they both have some great programs that are great for everyone.

This week we have our huge, fun and festive Jingle Bell Ball on Monday at the St. Joseph Parish Center. We will have about 275 seniors in attendance for a really great time. We have Jerry Zupin and his crew doing the cooking and Butch Baker and the Just 4 Fun Band doing the entertaining.

Tuesday, we have Toe Tapping with the 3D’s, the guys are so entertaining and I love to listen to them. Come in and spend some time with all of us while we are tapping our toes.

Wednesday, we have Fun Bingo at 11 a.m., and at 12:30 p.m. we have Christmas Crafts with Myla Dinger. They are going to be making the cutest Christmas Craft that would be a great gift. Thursday, we have a very full day so check out the schedule, we have been renting the City Marina in order to keep this schedule moving.

We do have a new Dementia Support Group on Thursday that starts at 3 p.m., this is a new program that will be helpful to families that are dealing with any kind of dementia. Friday, we have Henry with Bee Talk, stop in at 11 a.m. and learn everything there is to know about bees.

We are still collecting gifts for the Adult Foster Care Homes, there are still a few tags left on the Giving Tree. We will be wrapping gifts this week and packing the presents for Santa to deliver the following week. This is always a great way to give back to some wonderful seniors.

We are looking for some chess players who may want to improve their game. We have a chess champion who will come in and work with you. If this sounds like something you would like to do, please give us a call at (231) 723-6477 to get on the list.

We also have Party Bridge with instructions on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the City Marina. Beginners are welcome, give us a call at the Senior Center to sign up for this fun time. We are also looking for some Cribbage players, we have a couple of people who come in on Thursday at 10 a.m., who would love some more challengers. So, if you know how to play cribbage, stop in on Thursday.

I hope you have a wonderful week and remember to try something new!

AFC CHRISTMAS GIFT PROGRAM

The senior center is hosting the Christmas gift program for the adult foster care homes in our county. If you would like to take part in this program, please stop in to the office and pick a tag from our Giving Tree. Deadline to return gifts to the senior center is Dec. 13.

FOOD BANK

The senior center food bank takes place on the third Friday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be Jan. 18. Monetary and non-perishable food item donations are always appreciated.

(MMAP) MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Bill Tod is our local counselor and he can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the Senior Center at 723-6477 to make an appointment with Bill. MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT runs through Dec. 5.

MEDICAID

Gaye Fett is available to answer questions and assist with Medicaid nursing home applications. Call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 or toll free (888) 723-9060 to schedule an appointment.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent, by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work, snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held on Jan. 7 at 10 a.m.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information call Jeannie Lewis 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson 690-5048.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP

A new support group about dementia will begin Dec. 13, at 3 p.m. at the senior center. The group will meet monthly on the second Thursday of the month.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information. We have an immediate need for two women to volunteer as visitors, and we have a male visitor who needs a homebound senior to visit.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the senior center at 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The senior center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the senior center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. at the Bear Lake Methodist Church.

There is also a Sit and Get Fit held on Monday & Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. (just before lunch) at the Farr Center in Onekama, and Tuesdays & Thursdays at 9 a.m. at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston.

Stretch & Strength for Seniors (on DVD) group meets on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2:30 p.m. at the senior center. Sweating to the Oldies with Richard Simmons (on DVD) is held Mondays and Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. at the senior center.

Inside walking group meets Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Marilla meal site. The seated Tai Chi class will meet Thursday afternoons at 2 p.m. at the city Marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors, and a fee for all others.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group are looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the senior center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

CRIBBAGE/PARTY BRIDGE

We’re looking for cribbage and beginning party bridge players. Our game day is Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. Call the senior center to sign up at 723-6477.

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Monday

• Jingle Bell Ball / Senior Center is Closed.

• Noon meal / Meals on Wheels is Open.

• 6 p.m. Pinochle

Tuesday

• 10 a.m. Sit & get fit

• 11 a.m. Toe Tapping Tuesday

• Attorney Services / Appointment Only

• Noon meal

• 1 p.m. Bridge

Wednesday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 10 a.m. Losing it

• 11 a.m. Fun bingo

• Noon meal

• Christmas Crafts with Myla

• 2:30 p.m. Stretch & Strength

• 3:30 p.m. Sweatin’ to the Oldies

Thursday

• 10 a.m. Sit & get fit (Marina)

• 10:30 a.m. Bunco/Game day

• 10:30 a.m. Beginners party bridge w/instructions (marina)

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• Noon meal

• 1 p.m. Drum circle (note new time)

• 2 p.m. seated Tai Chi (marina)

• 3 p.m. Dementia Support Group (Marina)

Friday

• 11 a.m. Bee Talk with Henry

• Noon meal

• 2:30 Stretch & Strength

MENU FOR WEEK of December 10

Monday: Roasted Veggie Lasagna, tossed salad, Italian veg, mixed fruit, garlic roll

Tuesday: Pork Chop, mashed potato, green beans, applesauce, roll

Wednesday: Braised beef over noodles, broccoli, cauliflower, pineapple chunks, breadstick

Thursday: Chili, turkey sandwich, macaroni salad, peaches

Friday: Pub Burger on a Bun, tater tots, baked beans, cupcakes, pears

(Menu is subject to change)

Come join us for lunch. There is a suggested donation for seniors (60 and older) and for those under 60.

UPCOMING EVENTS

• Dec. 10: Jingle Bell Ball at St. Joseph Parish center, 11 to 3 p.m.

• Dec. 12: Christmas crafts with Myla, 12:30 p.m.

• Dec. 13: Christmas centerpieces at Gloria’s Floral Garden at 1 p.m.

• Dec. 13: Dementia support group, 3 p.m.

• Dec. 15: is Bee Talk with Henry Rozmarek, 11 a.m.

• Dec. 18: Strumming with Sonny

• Dec. 19: Celebrating December Birthdays

• Dec. 24 & 25: Senior Center and Meals on Wheels Closed

• Dec. 31: Meals on Wheels Closed, No Activities