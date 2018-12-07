Sleighbell favorite: Manistee festival’s annual Soup Cook-off a success

MANISTEE — Manistee’s annual holiday tradition, the Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend, had plenty in store for both residents and visitors alike on Friday.

The festival is scheduled to run until Sunday, with events planned all weekend.

The Downtown Soup Cook-off was the highlight of Friday afternoon, with crowds of people walking down River Street, collecting a variety of soup samples.

Sponsored by The Ideal Kitchen of Manistee, participants were asked to visit all locations during the cook-off and vote, which helped to decide the winner.

This year’s soup locations included the following:

• Kellie’s Hallmark — Turkey Florentine;

• Douglas Valley — Kiss My Grits;

• Moving Spirits — Potato Bacon;

• The Ideal Kitchen — Bob Kennedy’s Chicken Pot Pie;

• Glenwood Market — Seafood Chowder;

• Manistee Beverage Company — Potato Porter;

• North Channel Brewing Co. — Pork Belly Potato;

• TJ’s Pub — Magic Mike’s Seafood Chowder;

• Snyder’s Shoes — Beer Cheese and Broccoli Soup;

• Manistee Bridal — Italian Wedding Soup;

• The Vogue Theatre — Chimey Sweep Chowder; and

• Wahr Hardware — Scrooge and Marley’s Humbug Soup;

• Farmer’s Insurance — We Are Peppers.

TJ’s Pub was packed with participants right when 4:30 p.m. rolled around. People could be seen walking down River Street, going from place to place.

“It’s going great,” said Lindsey Swidorski, TJ’s Pub owner. “I think there’s going to be a great turnout, and there will be more people than ever this year.”

A winner was announced at Douglas Valley Winery’s downtown business, and will be published in a future edition of the News Advocate.

Also on Friday, Miss Michigan 2018, Emily Sioma, of Grass Lake, was present at both the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts (RRCA) and Vogue Theatre. Sioma received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Michigan in women’s studies and plans to pursue graduate school.

At the Vogue, Sioma was serving soup to participants. She said this was her first time visiting the area.

“I’ve never been to Manistee before, so being invited up here to be a part of this, like being able to see the Nutcracker and meet the community, has been awesome,” she said. “I am heading to go get food and tour around, and then go to the other theater, as well.”

Since winning Miss Michigan, Sioma spent a lot of time preparing for Miss America and building her platform.

“It’s been amazing, I am half way through my year,” said Sioma. “The first half was getting ready for Miss America and afterward, really trying to acclimate to what life is like after Miss America, because it is a life changing experience. I’ve been really working on trying to build my platform, which is supporting survivors of sexual violence.”

Other events on Friday included the Manistee County Historical Museum’s exhibit “A Victorian Christmas”; Ashton Cigar holiday experience at Surroundings Manistee; tours of the James Dempsey Mansion; Ramsdell tours and nutcracker gift boutique; Festival of Trees at the RRCA; Kids and Kupkakes; the Nutcracker Ballet; and the Christmas Cookie and Wine Pairing at Douglas Valley.

Coming up today, the Victorian Sleighbell Parade is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on River Street in Manistee.

Also on the event list for Saturday is the Sleighbell Craft Show and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Manistee High School; Santa’s Headquarters from 1-3:45 p.m. at the Manistee Municipal Marina (Santa will also appear at other events); and more.

Visit manisteesleighbellparade.com for the full event list.