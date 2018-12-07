‘In the spotlight’: Sheriff’s Office employee Ella Gannon earns national certification

MANISTEE COUNTY — When Ella Gannon started her career as a corrections officer, she did not know how important it would be not only for her own personal development but for the well-being of others.

Gannon, a corrections officer with the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, has been in the career field for nearly 17 years.

However, law enforcement was not the initial career pathway she was working toward.

“Honestly, when I signed a long, long time ago — I don’t want to say it was just a job — but I was actually pursuing a career in medical (work),” she said. “This job opened up in law enforcement, and I knew the lieutenant at the time. He said that he thought it would be a good job to try and get some experience.

“I’ve been here ever since.”

Now, Gannon is taking new leaps in her career and recently received the national designation of Certified Jail Officer. This has only been done one other time in the history of the Sheriff’s Office.

“Our lieutenant has already done it and it is getting to be kind of a trend in jails — it’s getting more and more popular,” said Gannon. “I did it kind of just to see where I would measure up. I feel good about it, and I am glad to have it under my belt.”

A display of leadership

The certification is granted upon successful completion of a background application, followed by an intensive three-hour examination jointly prepared by the American Jail Association (AJA) and Jail Manager Certification Commission.

The AJA is a national nonprofit delivering professional development personal certification, and advocacy services to correctional personnel at all ranks and operational levels that work in the nation’s 3,200 plus jails and detention facilities.

“It was not easy; they give you a list of books to look through but you do not know what it is going to be,” Gannon said. “It’s online and there is somebody watching you take the test. You really do not know what you are doing. It’s kind of intimidating.”

The certification is gaining traction across the nation.

“Corrections is just now coming into the spotlight,” Gannon said. “It’s getting a little more recognition.”

Manistee County sheriff John O’Hagan said this certification in jail operations demonstrates competency and professionalism in the field, documenting a mastery of a strong level of knowledge and continued education and growth.

“Ella is a dedicated, hard working employee who plays an integral part of our Corrections Division,” O’Hagan said. “Her knowledge, experience and commitment to Manistee County deserves recognition.”

O’Hagan said Gannon’s certification will assist her in future advancements in her career field.

“By becoming a Certified Jail Officer, she continues to strive for mastery in the field of corrections,” he said. “This certification will assist her in preparation for advancement in the field of jail management.”

Since 2002, Gannon has worked with the Sheriff’s Office in the capacity of a corrections officer.

In addition to her recent achievements, she is also a candidate for a sergeant’s promotion.

Gannon has a wide-range of experience, as a certified Field Training Officer and certified instructor in the use of OC pepper spray.

“We already signed the promotion, so it’s in the process. They give you 60 days to study and in January we are going to start the testing, interviews and another in-house test,” said Gannon. “There’s more tests to come. After that, it becomes official.”

Lt. Christopher Banicki, jail administrator, said Gannon’s certification covers a “multitude of areas testing her knowledge of jail operations.”

“I commend officer Gannon’s efforts on completing this intensive certification process,” Banicki said. “I’m proud, and Ella can take pride in having earned this certification… Ella is an asset to this office and county, as well as her fellow correctional officers.”

What helped Gannon in passing the test, she said, was the multitude of knowledge she has gained over the years.

“After doing this for so long, it was nice to see where I am at or where I should be. You should know most of that stuff after so many years,” she said. “When I passed it was a good feeling, and to know where you kind of stand with others. It’s a nation-wide thing, so it puts things in spotlight.”

A ‘different world’

On a daily basis, Gannon has a variety of duties from checking cells, working with inmates, booking inmates, completing paperwork and much more. While on television the job seems clear-cut, Gannon said most people are only viewing a small glimpse of what actually happens.

“It’s a tough career to explain to somebody; it looks good, has benefits, decent pay but behind the doors it is a different world,” she said. “It’s not like what people see on television. They see only a little bit.”

While taking on the responsibilities of a correctional officer is certainly not for everyone, Gannon said there is a special type of person that handles it with ease.

“We come in and we are (correctional officers), counselors, secretaries, we have to do a lot of paperwork, we have to talk to the public at the front window — I mean, we do a lot of different things,” she said. “For a lot of people it is kind of overwhelming.

“Very few people can do the job. It’s not easy, and it takes a special person to do all of that.”

Staying educated is a typical expectation of the job, Gannon said, as evaluations and training is necessary to grow and stay current.

“As corrections officers we have to complete 20 hours of continued education each year to keep our certifications,” she said. “So there’s different things involved — defense training tactics, CPR, we have to have that every year.”

In her time as a corrections officer, Gannon said she has learned the importance of respect, especially with the inmates.

“Learning how to deal with inmates is important, and a lot of it is just how you talk with them,” said Gannon. “You kind of develop a certain amount of respect, because a lot of these people are here a lot and we know them. The more fair and consistent you are, that goes with you.”

With time, Gannon said the respect a correctional officer has only grows to benefit others — this goes to show in her own career.

“The longer you are here the more respect you have,” she said. “You have to keep that respect because it makes your job easier. It’s better for them too, and makes things run a lot smoother.”