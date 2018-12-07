Township approves Camp Arcadia expansion

ARCADIA — For 95 years, Camp Arcadia has served as a spiritual retreat that generations of families have enjoyed.

The camp is continuing to make improvements in order to preserve the historic location for many years to come, and a public hearing was held on Wednesday to discuss the application for land use approval for a project that will continue to expand the Camp Arcadia facility.

According to the township website, the proposal was for an addition of 345 square feet to the existing inn for eight new guest rooms and related facilities, and was approved by the planning commission.

Chip May, executive director for Camp Arcadia, said they will be breaking ground within the next week to continue improvements.

“The approval we just procured will expand eight of our rooms in our inn, two of which will accommodate universally accessible bathrooms in the rooms,” he said. “That’s a real need that we’ve had, and we want to make sure everyone can come to this camp.”

The expansion is part of a larger campaign that includes an addition to the kitchen and upgrading the laundry facilities.

“Our larger campaign will ensure that grandparents and parents can continue to come with their kids to the camp as a family for years to come,” said May. “In regards to our kitchen improvements, our food is a big part of our experience and it helps make sure that we are providing the best experience possible.”

Earlier this year, Camp Arcadia made improvements to the shoreline in attempts to remedy the erosion that had caused damage to the beach, causing the loss of several trees on the shoreline and the removal of some playground equipment because of their location to the rapidly receding beachfront.

The plan, which had been in the works for nearly two years, involved a rock revetment, steel sheet pile and two pocket beaches.

“Our whole lakefront has been changed, and we have decks and seating areas that have been created along the shoreline,” said May.

The total cost of the improvement and expansion project is estimated to be $3.7 million, but May said a large portion of the funds have been pledged by donors through the camp’s “Spirit of Arcadia Campaign.”

The fundraising effort began in May and is still taking donations through the camp’s website, camp-arcadia.com.