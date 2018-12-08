Lakers cruise to third straight win

BEAR LAKE — Bear Lake boys basketball remained undefeated in the West Michigan D League after topping Mesick 77-48 at home Friday.

“We went into the thing with the gameplan the same as it was against Custard: Push the tempo and put pressure on them with our trapping defenses,” said Bear Lake head coach Garret Waller. “That was pretty successful.”

The Bulldogs (0-4, 0-3 WMDL) struggled mightily to get the ball across half court in the first half due to Bear Lake’s (3-1, 3-0) press. A Mesick free throw cut the Laker lead to 7-3, but the Bulldogs were unable to score for the remainder of the quarter and trailed 17-3 heading into the second.

“We’ve really been working on defense in practice and I was happy when I saw three points up there (for Mesick) for quite a while,” Waller said. “I was hoping to hold them to 30 or less but we gave up a few bunnies there at the end that I was a little disappointed in.”

After dropping their season-opener to Frankfort, the Lakers entered the game coming off convincing wins over Marion and Mason County Eastern.

Trey Gilbert scored to start the second quarter, and Bradley Novak converted a 3-point play to put Bear Lake up 22-3. Gilbert wounded up with 11 points in the quarter and Bear Lake enjoyed a 37-15 advantage at halftime.

“I was pretty pleased,” Waller said. “We did what we wanted to. We were trying to get it down low and get some points down there. If they started collapsing on our bigs we were just going to kick it out and shoot it from the outside.”

The Lakers’ offense continued to click in the second half. Freshman Jake Griffis hit a 3-pointer and scored in the paint on a find from Gilbert. Tai Babinec made a layup and converted three free throws en route to a five-point third quarter.

“I figured (Mesick) would play some man,” Waller said. “We’ve seen them before. We saw them in districts. I figured they’d try playing man on us.

“They had a few guys that took it to the hole pretty hard,” he continued. “That may have surprised us a couple times, but we have to work on shutting the paint down against any team like that.”

Gilbert led the Lakers with 20 points, six assists and seven steals. Novak finished with 19 points, 10 boards and three assists, Griffis had 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and six steals while Zach Belinsky tallied 12 points, two rebounds and three assists in limited playing time.

“The game was pound it down to the big guys as long as we had them on the floor,” Waller said. “Zach got in a little foul trouble or he would have had more than 12 points. He ended up sitting just about half the game.”

Novak was a force in the paint in the final frame, scoring eight points in the quarter, complete with a baby hook with three minutes on the clock to put Bear Lake up 73-40.

“I’m pleased with the way (Novak) has been playing and hopefully he can keep it up,” Waller said. “He worked really hard to get himself into basketball shape. He played football, but he worked hard to get himself into basketball shape so he could run with the tempo that we run with.

“I’m pleased with the way he’s coming along and I think you’ll see more of him down the road, as far as consistently putting up points.”

Waller was proud of the way his team played but felt their effort waned in the fourth when the game was in hand.

“I don’t care what the score is — I don’t want them to stop playing,” Waller said. “We’ll address that when we watch film and everything, but I thought defensively, we played well.”

Bear Lake next competes at Walkerville Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Mesick’s JV team bested the Lakers 70-43.