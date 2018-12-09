11 urban forestry projects to share nearly $90,000 in grants

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Grants worth nearly $90,000 are being awarded to 11 urban forestry projects in Michigan.

The state says the competitive grant program pays for projects that create and sustain local programs. It’s a partnership between the Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service.

Projects must be completed by Sept. 1. They include tree inventories in Coldwater and Rochester Hills that will get $20,000 each and an Arbor Day celebration in Sumpter Township that will receive a $250 grant.

DNR’s Urban and Community Forestry program coordinator Kevin Sayers says “national studies report declining tree canopy cover in urban areas across the country.”

The grants are federally funded and require matching funds toward projects on non-federal, public lands or lands that are open to the public.