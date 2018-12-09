Home / News in Brief / Arcadia VFW donates to DHHS

MANISTEE — For the 17th year in a row, the Arcadia Area VFW Post No. 3314 presented the Michigan

Arcadia VFW Post No. 3314 commander David Kopera (left) and quarter master Keith McArthur (right) present gift cards to Jessica Cooper, community resource coordinator for Manistee and Benzie counties at Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. (News Advocate file photo)

Department of Health and Human Services with grocery store gift cards, with a total value of $2,100.

The gift cards will be distributed by the Benzie/Manistee County MDHHS to veteran families in Benzie and Manistee counties for the Christmas season.

Funds for these donations are raised by the members of the Arcadia Area VFW Post No. 3314 through the annual poppy sale. They had over 30 members out selling this year to raise these funds.

