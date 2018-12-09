Chips hockey fall to West Catholic

GRAND RAPIDS — The Manistee hockey team fell 13-2 to Grand Rapids West Catholic on the road Saturday in a mercy-rule shortened game that was called after two periods.

The co-op Chippewas (0-4) came in with a short bench that got even shorter as the game went on.

“We started with 11 skaters, and then lost one right away with some equipment issues and then another one with (an injury),” said Manistee coach Jim Foley, “so we were down to nine.”

Then, some major penalties kept the Chippewas’ Marek Nesrsta off the ice for long stretches.

Manistee trailed 5-0 after the first period and, despite netting a pair of goals in the second, couldn’t keep pace with Falcons who poured in eight more.

In the waning minutes of the second period, Chippewa captain Trevor Persoon scored a power play goal at 4:11 off an assist from Jake Lamm. Ricky Kraft netted another one for Manistee, off a feed from Dylan Cole, with 1:31 remaining.

The Chippewas had the same number of shots on goal as West Catholic, Foley said, but Manistee goalkeeper Chase Besiallon is still learning on the fly between the pipes, having stepped into the role without experience this season to fill an unexpected vacancy at the position.

“Chase stepped up for us this year and is trying his best in the net,” Foley said, “but it takes years and years and years to really get the feel of it. None of these kids are giving up, that’s for sure.”