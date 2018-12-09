Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meeting slated for Dec. 15

MANISTEE — Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) offers a proven solution for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia.

For the first time in Manistee, learn about the time-tested solution to food addiction offered by FA. Mark your calendar and plan to attend Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous from 10-11:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, in the Ramsdell Theatre classroom A.

Hear in-person stories from FA members. Get reading material vital to recovering from food addiction.

Arrive at the Ramsdell at 101 Maple St. in Manistee and use the theatre’s First Street entrance. Take the stairway down to the lower level, where classroom A can be found.

Obesity, underweight, constant thinking about food and weight — these and other manifestations of food addiction have become a health crisis of pandemic proportions.

Most American families have been affected by this. Everyone should realize that food addiction is a disease, which is made all the more serious for the addict by lifestyles choices and behaviors it compels.

Food addiction, like alcoholism and drug and gambling problems, is also with strong social implications. Relatives, friends, colleagues and other members of the food addict’s community are often adversely affected by his or her addictive behavior, and its consequences.

The Dec. 15 meeting is open to all, including those who suspect they have a food problem, concerned family and friends, therapists, counselors, clergy, healthcare professionals, state-supported social and childcare workers, employers, administrators, principals, teachers, coaches, volunteers and more.

FA is a tax-exempt, nonprofit, 12-step fellowship based on the principles of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA). There are no dues, fees or weigh-ins.

It is a fellowship of individuals who, through shared experiences and mutual support, are recovering from biochemical disease of food addiction.

FA members are women, men and teens from all over the world. FA has its headquarters in Woburn, Massachusetts. Visit the FA website at www.foodaddicts.org. To receive a friendly call from a local FA member, send an email with your first name and telephone number to FAManistee@gmail.com.