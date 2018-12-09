Looking Back for Dec. 10

20 YEARS AGO

Media meet with 911 Board

Members of local media organizations discussed their Manistee County 911 Board about a recent policy that prohibits reporters from calling central dispatch for details about news events. The board instituted the policy after receiving complaints from dispatchers that news reporters’ calls were interrupting emergency calls. Media representatives, board members and dispatchers discussed ways that news could be obtained after business hours without calling the administrative phone number for central dispatch.

60 YEARS AGO

Bulldogs beat Portagers

The Kaleva Bulldogs defeated the Onekama Portagers Friday night on the Kaleva court 74-52. Kaleva led throughout the game with Len Krause netting 26, Don Howes and Gil Piesczak scoring 15 and 12 respectively. The Portager second team won their game 43-29. Jim Briske of Onekama had 16 points; Ray Bergquist of Kaleva had 10 points to lead their teams.

80 YEARS AGO

He wants a sled

One lad whose Christmas is being prepared by the Social Welfare League told them yesterday that the gift he wanted from Santa Claus more than anything else, and the only gift he really wanted, was a nice, shiny sled. If there is an unused sled in Manistee the league would appreciate receiving it.

Plant trees

The U.S. Forest Service, Manistee Ranger District, added 1,750 acres to the 2,200 acres it planted this spring, through it’s work this fall, it was revealed today. The fall season, which closed Nov. 14, a day before the opening of the deer season, saw red pine, white pine and jack pine predominate among the varieties of seedlings planted.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum