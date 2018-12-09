Remember fire safety when celebrating this holiday season

MANISTEE COUNTY — The holiday season is marked with festive decorations, twinkling lights and homemade cookies, but a celebration can turn deadly if homeowners are not taking extra precautions.

Christmas trees, candles, electrical decorations and cooking all contribute to an increased number of home fires during December, making it one of the leading months for United States fires.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Red Cross and local officials of Manistee County are speaking out on fire safety.

“Fire can quickly turn this festive time of year into a tragic one,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of NFPA’s Outreach and Advocacy division. “Fortunately, when decorating your home and entertaining guests, following some simple safety precautions can go a long way toward enjoying a fire-safe holiday season.”

According to the NFPA, Christmas tree fires are not common, but when they do occur they are more likely to turn deadly than most other fires. One of every 45 reported home tree fires results in a death, compared to an annual average of one death per 139 reported home fires.

Heath Darling, Manistee City Fire Department deputy fire chief, said people should take good care of their trees.

“The most important thing with live Christmas trees is to make sure they are well watered,” Darling said. “And that they are not placed next to any heat sources.”

Another cause of holiday fires is the decorations, which should be inspected before use.

The NFPA estimates between 2012 and 2016, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 800 home fires per year that began with decorations — excluding Christmas trees.

These fires caused an annual average of two civilian deaths, 34 civilian injuries and $11 million in direct property damage. In addition, 15 percent started in the living room, family room or den.

Holiday cooking is yet another fire hazard, but Darling said danger can be prevented with a few common sense safety measures — do not leave cooking unattended.

“The most common sense thing is to not leave anything unattended, particularly on stove-tops,” Darling said.

Christmas Day is ranked as the second-leading day for home cooking fires in 2016, right behind Thanksgiving Day. On Christmas Day in 2016, there was a 73 percent increase in the number of home cooking fires as compared to an average day.

Other hazards like candles and space heaters, Darling said people should refrain from use near flammable objects, be present when in use and do not allow children around these objects.

“They are designed for temporary use only,” Darling said.

The Red Cross is also speaking out on home fires— the nation’s most frequent disaster — by recommending the following safety tips:

• Check all holiday lights to make sure they are not broken. Do not string too many strands of lights together—no more than three per extension cord;

• If buying an artificial tree, look for the fire-resistant label. When putting it up, keep it away from fireplaces, radiators and other sources of heat;

• If getting a live tree, make sure it’s fresh and water it. Bend the needles up and down to make sure no needles fall off;

• If using older decorations, check their labels. Some older tinsel is lead-based;

• When decorating outside, make sure decorations are for outdoor use and fasten lights securely to your home or trees. If using hooks or nails outside, make sure they are insulated to avoid an electrocution or fire hazard; and

• Do not use electric lights on metallic trees.

Visit www.nfpa.org/holiday or redcross.org for more information.