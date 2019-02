KALEVA — A Relay for Life bake sale will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Kaleva Lions’ Den on Nine Mile Road in Kaleva.

The bake sale is sponsored by the Kaleva Crusaders & Friends Relay for Life Team. Stop in to pick up some fresh baked goodies for yourself, or to share!

All funds go to the American Cancer Society in the fight against cancer. Remember, cancer touches everyone in some way: friends, family and co-workers.