Camp Arcadia announces new chef

ARCADIA — Camp Arcadia is excited to welcome Justin Baxter as its new food service director – chef.

Baxter will join Camp’s management team on March 4. Baxter was born and raised in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. He spent 11 years in the United States Navy, where his culinary career began. Following his military service he moved to Hong Kong, where he has worked as a culinary professional for the past 13 years. The past five years he has been the executive chef at the DotCod Seafood and Oyster Bar of the Hong Kong Cricket Club, one of the oldest private clubs in Hong Kong.

“Justin brings with him an ability to create and prepare scratch meals and creatively source his ingredients. He also has a strong work ethic and a desire to provide a meaningful meal experience for all of our guests,” said executive director, Chip May.

Two years ago, looking to raise his family in Michigan (he has relatives in the Traverse City area) he bought a house in the Benzonia area, about 20 minutes from Camp Arcadia. He will be traveling back to Michigan around Feb. 20 and his family, including his wife, Amabel and 6 year old son, Harper, will be joining him later in the spring once he has everything set up at the house.

“I am looking forward to working and serving at Camp Arcadia, meeting all the guests and enjoying Michigan’s four seasons with my family,” said Baxter.