Looking Back for Feb. 8

20 YEARS AGO

Sister act

Over the past several years, Penny and Charles Iverson have watched many high school sporting events to see their daughters play. But today, the parents will only have to watch one. Daughters Candice, Sara and Jenny will all start on Bear Lake’s varsity volleyball game against Baldwin. It will be the first time all three sisters have played on the same court at the same time.

40 YEARS AGO

Members honored

Retiring members of the West Shore Hospital Board of Trustees were honored recently with a plaque commemorating their service on the board. Receiving plaques from board president John LaDue were Dr. Vickers Hansen, Donald Elliot and Taisto Kataja.

Champs

The champions for the City Men’s Bowling Tournament this year were Del Kelly – 590 actual, 72 handicap; Larry Snay – 552 actual, 67 handicap; Joe Harper – 551 actual, 67 handicap; Ron Kryzyzanowski – 575 actual, 38 handicap; and Steve Fredericks – 678 actual, 18 handicap.

80 YEARS AGO

Change method for paying

More than 100 petitioners who jammed the chambers of the city commission and an adjoining hallway returned to their homes in a happy frame of mind last night after the commission had voted to alter the method of payment for Manistee’s new sewage disposal plant from the utility method stipulated by the original ordinance to a manner of payment obviating the necessity of increasing the local water bills 50 percent.

City police arrest 22

39 complaints were received and investigated and 22 arrests were made by city police here during the month of January. Classified, the arrests were made on the following charges: drunk and disorderly, vagrancy, reckless driving, disorderly, simple larceny, indecent exposure, drunk driving, speeding, and assault and battery.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum