Many unhappy with Forest Service alcohol ban on local rivers

MANISTEE — The Huron-Manistee National Forests recent order prohibiting the possession of alcoholic beverages on several local rivers was met with controversy among many community members.

The ban will impact AuSable, Manistee and Pine Rivers, which are especially popular during the summer recreational season.

Nate Peeters, Forest Service public affairs officer, said there were several factors that led to the closure order.

“We’ve seen that it has presented a threat to public safety, damaged our natural resources at the river corridors and really challenged our ability to offer enjoyable recreational experiences to all of our visitors,” he said. “If you were to choose one issue, it would definitely be about the public safety side of things. There are more people coming to the river, and we do not want to see more injuries or fatalities.”

Although the forest service is not a law enforcement agency, they are able to issue citations and will have an increased presence around the affected rivers.

“We have law enforcement officers who will be patrolling the river corridors,” said Peeters. “We also have recreation staff who will be in the river corridors to interact with the public and educate them about the closure order.”

Social media responses to the ban have been mostly negative, and a variety of concerns have been brought up in response to the closure order.

Jim Baldwin, of Manistee Paddlesport Adventures, said he is very unhappy with the closure order, and felt that a public forum should have been held to address the issue prior to the ban.

“I think it’s really going to impact our business,” he said. “We put a lot of people on the river that like to have a beer or two as they are floating down the river.”

Baldwin said he has not noticed a significant amount of pollution from recreational users while out on the rivers.

“We already tell our customers to take a trash bag and clean up after themselves and to not just throw stuff in the river,” he said. “I’m on the river a lot, and I haven’t really seen a big issue with garbage.”

According to Peeters, there have been misconceptions regarding the severity of penalties. The maximum penalty for violating the closure order is a $5,000 fine or a term of imprisonment up to six months.

“Some media outlets have reported that essentially a sip of beer on the river is going to land you in prison for six months, and that’s not accurate,” he explained. “We have broad authority under the code of federal regulations that applies to a number of offenses, many of which are more grievous than possession of alcohol.

“In our experience, those maximum offenses are reserved for grievous or repeat offenses,” Peeters continued. “Our primary goal in rolling this out over the next few months is education and awareness.”

According to Baldwin, the closure order could negatively impact other local rivers.

“They didn’t ban it on the Little Manistee, and I’d imagine it will drive more people onto that river which I don’t think is a good idea,” he said.

Concerns have been raised as to whether or not pollution would increase on the rivers, from individuals attempting to conceal alcohol due to the ban.

“We certainly hope not, but we’ve already experienced problems with littering and pollution as it is,” said Peeters. “I’m not saying it’s everybody, but the folks who tend to imbibe maybe a bit too much are less careful with trash. Certainly people will try to circumvent the order, but we are going to be enforcing it.”

Private lands, developed campgrounds and designated campsites within the river corridors will not be affected by the closure order. The closure order will remain in effect throughout the summer recreation season, which runs from May 24 to Sept. 2.

“Understanding that people have strong feelings about the issue, I want to reiterate that the national forest is committed to creating a safe, sustainable, enjoyable experience for people who recreate on these rivers,” said Peeters. “We have an obligation to protect the National Wild and Scenic Rivers.”

