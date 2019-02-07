Portagers finish 2nd, 3rd in Lake Michigan Ski Conference

THOMPSONVILLE — The Onekama ski team had an action-packed Wednesday at Crystal Mountain, with Weeks 4 and 5 of the Lake Michigan Ski Conference season being consolidated into one day due to inclement weather throwing off the conference meet schedule.

Wednesday marked the end of the LMSC season, and when the dust — or snow, rather — settled, the Onekama boys took second with 338 total points, with Benzie Central finishing in first with 291 while Maple City Glen Lake wound up in third with 343.

The Onekama girls’ 548 points left them in third place, while Glen Lake won with 212 and Benzie Central finished second with 421.

In Week 4 action, the Portagers took third among the boys with 70 points, while Benzie Central’s 43 points put them one point ahead of runner-up Glen Lake. The Onekama girls took third with 158 total points, while the Lakers’ 35 points left them in first and the Huskies’ 68 put them in second.

In the slalom, Onekama’s Kylar Thomas’ two-run time of 58.36 led the Portagers and was good for sixth place overall. Andrea Scarfone (eighth place, 1:09.21), Joe Buswinka (11th, 1:11.22) and Sam Mosher (12th, 1:20.10) also scored for Onekama. Colin VanVoorst (1:23.39) and Ben Granger (1:25.37) posted non-scoring times for the Portagers.

Buswinka led the Portagers in the giant slalom with a two-run time of 43.85, which was good for fourth overall. Thomas (fifth place, 45.29), Mosher (11th, 51.86) and Colin VanVoorst (13th, 53.54) also scored for Onekama. Scarfone (53.72), Briten VanVoorst (54.24) and Granger posted times that did not factor in the Portagers’ team score.

Alora Sunbeck led the Onekama girls in the slalom with a two-run time of 1:03.74, which was good for third overall. Michayla Bell (seventh place, 1:15.27), Nike Waeljegaard (11th, 1:21.48) and Heloise Decoster (13th, 1:32.21) also scored for the Portagers. Hilda Anthun (1:43.89), Carmen Diez (1:44.85), Brooke Calvert (1:52.24), Elena Cunsolo (1:58.54) and Camilla Blohm (2:34.63) posted non-scoring times as well.

Sunbeck took second in the giant slalom with a two-run time of 46.29. Bell (third place, 47.56), Waeljegaard (10th, 55.30) and Diez (12th, 57.70) also scored for Onekama. Decoster (59.60), Anthun (1:03.99), Calvert (1:11.19), Cunsolo (1:21.02) and Ali Orts (1:37.96) posted times for the Portagers that did not factor into the team score.

In the Week 5 races, the Onekama boys won with 50 points, edging second-place Benzie Central by two points, while Glen Lake finished third with 62 points. The Portager girls finished with 108 points, which left them in third place. The Lakers took first with 34 points while the Huskies’ 64 points left them in second.

Buswinka won the Week 5 slalom with a two-run time of 55.28 and Thomas took second with a 57.53. Scarfone (eighth place, 1:08.00) and Mosher (10th, 1:17.64) also scored for Onekama. Colin VanVoorst (1:25.38), Granger (1:25.84) and Briten VanVoorst (1:28.45) posted non-scoring times for the Portagers.

In the Week 5 giant slalom, Buswinka led Onekama with a third-place time of 42.61. Thomas (sixth place, 45.25), Mosher (ninth, 51.46) and Granger (11th, 53.29) also scored for the Portagers. Colin VanVoorst (54.05), Briten VanVoorst (54.17) and Scarfone (55.02) posted times that did not factor in Onekama’s team score.

Bell took third among the girls in the Week 5 slalom with a two-run time of 1:02.72. Sunbeck (fourth place, 1:03.06), Waeljegaard (10th, 1:20.99) and Decoster (13th, 1:33.74) also scored for the Portagers. Diez (1:35.92), Anthun (1:43.25), Cunsolo (1:48.20), Calvert (1:51.50), Blohm (2:15.96) and Orts (3:47.10) posted non-scoring times for Onekama.

In the Week 5 giant slalom, Sunbeck placed second with a two-run time of 46.93. Bell (fourth place, 47.40), Waeljegaard (11th, 53.40) and Diez also scored for the Portagers. Decoster (1:00.49), Anthun (1:02.40), Calvert (1:09.47), Cunsolo (1:17.46), Orts (1:24.22) and Blohm (1:24.75) recorded times that did not factor in Onekama’s team score.

The Portagers next compete in their regional meet at Cannonsburg Ski Area in Belmont Wednesday at 9 a.m.