Looking Back for Feb. 9

20 YEARS AGO

Families sell 60 acres to MAPS

Manistee Area Public Schools recently closed on a 60 acre land deal with members of two local families for property adjacent to the district’s running track off Ninth Street. On Monday, MAPS Superintendent Joel Raddatz said the land purchased may be utilized to build a new high school if a bond issue can be passed. The land, purchased for $300,000 from the Steinberg and Lloyd families, completes the efforts under two MAPS superintendents to obtain the property for the district.

40 YEARS AGO

Bobcat spikers win

After suffering through one of their poorer performances of the season the previous night, the Brethren High School girls were a whole lot sharper here last evening in a volleyball match with Glen Lake. Angie Gambel with 15 service points and Mary Hoeh with 12 led the way as the Bobcats won the three-game match with the Lakers, 15-5, 14-16, and 15-10 to nail down their fifth straight win of the season.

“Magic” at the Vogue

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is “Magic” starring Anthony Hopkins, Ann Margaret and Burgess Meredith. Showtimes for the horror movie are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. this week.

60 YEARS AGO

Special county library book display

During the month of February, the Manistee County Library is featuring a special display of books and pamphlets concerning many phases of understanding and dealing with children and young people. This display of books will be of interest to the people who are working with The Michigan Youth Commission. This commission is making a study which is preparing for a regional conference at Traverse City in May and the Little White House Conference on Youth in Washington, D.C. in 1960.

80 YEARS AGO

Speaker for sport fete

Featured speaker at the high school athletic banquet to be sponsored by the Elks Lodge here on Feb. 15 will be Charles E. Forsythe, state director of interscholastic athletics, it was announced today by the committee in charge of arrangements for the affair, which will be held at the Elks Temple.

Accepts position in NY

John Russell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Curran N. Russell, at present head of the Archives Bldg. in Washington, D.C., was called to New York Monday where he will remain for a month as a secretary at the Rockefeller Foundation in charge of arranging book lists for various European libraries.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum