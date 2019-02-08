Plow crews urge public to keep snow piles out of roads

MANISTEE — Leaving snow piles in the roadways or creating large snowbanks close to the road can create many safety hazards, including limited visibility.

Plow crews are asking the public to be mindful about where they are pushing the extra snow. When snow builds along the streets, running out of room to pile snow can become a major problem.

Jeff Mikula, Manistee Department of Public Works director, said common violations include plowing snow into the road, pushing snow across the road in local streets, or leaving piles in the curb line.

“If they leave it in the roadway, it becomes an obstruction for motorists,” he said. “If they leave it out in the curb line, it becomes a safety issue for our snow plow trucks. In the city they aren’t going at a very high rate of speed, and when they hit a pile of snow like that it can damage the equipment or even cause the truck to lose some control.”

Mark Sohlden, manager of Manistee County Road Commission, said crews are keeping an eye on roads to ensure they remain safe.

“If our supervisors, in their travels, see snow piles being left in roads they will contact property owners or the landscaping company. Our plow truck drivers can alert the supervisors as well,” he said. “We cover many, many miles in the county, so when we come across it we try to address it.”

Sohlden said it has not been a significant issue for the county yet compared to previous years, but they are remaining vigilant.

“Generally a lot of people have been pretty good about cleaning up if they do push snow across the roadway, but there are times where we’ve had issues with people plowing snow into the shoulder,” he said. “It is sometimes a situation where they are in the process of plowing across the road and they haven’t cleaned it up yet.”

The snow piles can become hazards for all drivers on the roads, including snow plows. Sohlden said he is aware of accidents that have been caused in other counties over the years as a result of snow piles.

“There are people who unfortunately leave a situation like that which can become dangerous, especially with the type of weather that we’ve had with the polar vortex and then rain and the freezing,” said Sohlden. “It has created slush and slippery roads.”

Despite the recent weather, Manistee County has, at this point in the season, experienced less total snowfall than in previous years. However, making room for more snow piles can still be challenging.

“You run out of places to put the snow and it becomes a problem,” said Sohlden. “The guys do a pretty good job about that, and they have a good handle of the situation.”

According to Sohlden, large snow banks interfering with visibility is not as much of an issue in the county, but they still work to clear areas as needed.

“At times we will widen out the roadway and try to make sure that, when we do get more snow, we have a place to put it,” he said. “If we do have issues of visibility in areas especially in key areas by state highways and primary roads, we go out and clear the intersections.”

The subject is addressed in 257.677a of the state traffic code.

• “Safety vision” means an unobstructed line of sight enabling a driver to travel upon, enter, or exit a roadway in a safe manner.

• A person shall not remove, or cause to be removed, snow, ice or slush onto or across the roadway in a manner which obstructs the safety vision of the driver of a motor vehicle other than off-road vehicles.

• A person shall not deposit, or cause to be deposit snow, ice, slush onto or across a roadway or shoulder of the roadway in a manner which obstructs the safety vision of the driver of a motor vehicle.

• A person shall not deposit or cause to deposited snow, ice or slush on any roadway or highway.

“I’ve been talking with the local police department to see if we can get some help to enforce those laws, because it is an issue every winter,” said Mikula.

Violations are reported to local authorities, and are considered a misdemeanor.

“We’ll put a violation notice on a wooden stake if we can’t reach anybody and there is an issue with snow piles,” said Sohlden. “It does happen, but a lot of people are pretty good at taking care of it before it becomes a problem.”

