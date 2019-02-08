Senior center to host Valentine’s Day party

By Sarah Howard

Senior Center Director

Hello Manistee County!

I am heartbroken. Our sweet, kind and wonderful friend and Medicare Medicaid Assistance program coordinator, Bill, passed away on Tuesday morning after a courageous battle with cancer.

Bill has been such a champion for seniors in Manistee County, and such a wonderful volunteer and a special friend to all. Bill has been a part of the senior center family for years. I know we will never be able to replace him. Bill and his wife shared something very special.

When Bill spoke about Lynda he would just light up. He was so proud of his children and his grandchildren, and he loved them with all of his heart. If you have a story about Bill, we would love to hear it. Jot it down and drop it off or send it in. We will make sure his family gets them. I am sure they would appreciate it.

Next week we have our huge Valentine’s Day party at the Kaleva VFW. We are going to have a delicious chicken dinner, great music and a lot of fun. Stop by the office or give us a call to get signed up for this fun event.

We thought we would make it through the week with no snow days. On Monday, we had a bunch of people come in to visit and have lunch. It is a long, boring week if you are just sitting home looking at the snow, so it was nice to see everyone. We also had pinochle with a large group on Monday evening. They always seem to have a great time.

Tuesday was Toe Tapping Tuesday. The guys were here again playing some wonderful music. I am usually tapping my toes in my office while I am on the computer working. Some great people come in and sit and listen to these great musicians.

On Wednesday, we had Fun Bingo with Nancy and Faye and a great presentation on hearing loss with John from Beltone. There was also another meeting with the Odyssey of the Mind group.

On Thursday, we had another snow day so we had to cancel our activities. We will start our new new program, Chair Yoga with Diana Bradley next Thursday. This is a wonderful addition to our Healthy Seniors program. Thank you Diana, we are so happy you have you join in at the senior center.

Our other new exercise program, Let’s Move! will start next Thursday as well. Jo is a physical education teacher by trade and we are excited to have her jump in and start something new. So if you want to try something different, she would love you to stop by on Thursdays to join in.

Remember it is tax time! We are filling up our tax appointments. If you are a 60 or older and live in Manistee County, give us a call to schedule your appointment.

This week we are looking forward to a great presentation by Judy Stocki, OTA, from Munson Healthcare’s Rehabilitation Services, who will be discussing arthritis. Please come in and have lunch or stop by at 12:30 p.m. on Monday to hear about Arthritis and Seniors.

On Tuesday, we have Strumming with Sonny. Sonny is another great local musician, who does a wonderful job. Come in and have a cup of coffee and listen to some great music. We will also have Michael Herring, the attorney who spends one day a month helping seniors. If you need some advice or need help with some legal forms, give us a call for an appointment. These appointments fill up fast, so don’t hesitate to call.

Wednesday is Fun Bingo and also the foot clinic with Mary and Linda. Appointments are needed for this service, so call and schedule yours today.

Thursday is Valentine’s Day and we have a big party going on in Kaleva. Everyone is welcome to go to the party, but we just need to know you are coming so we can make sure we have enough food. So give the senior center a call to get signed up.

On Friday, we have our senior food bank. This is a very important program, we serve so many seniors on this day. Please give to a food bank. All of them in the county can use your help.

We have another fun painting class coming up. Joann from Artful Creations will be doing a class on March 22 at the senior center. They will be doing a painting of Bullfrog Highway. Be sure to call and reserve your spot for this exciting class. You don’t have to know how to paint, Joann will guide you the whole way through.

If you are out and about this week, we would love to have you stop by and check out what is going on at the senior center.

Have a happy Valentine’s Day and remember to try something new!

FOOD BANK

The senior center food bank takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Friday of the month. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be Feb. 15. Monetary and non-perishable food item donations are always appreciated.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent, by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work, snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held on March 4 at 10 a.m.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information call Jeannie Lewis 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson 690-5048.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP

A new support group about dementia will begin at 3 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the city marina building. The group will meet monthly on the second Thursday of the month.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information. We have an immediate need for women and men to volunteer as visitors. Couples are welcome to volunteer for this program.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the senior center at 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The senior center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the senior center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, and at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Bear Lake Methodist Church.

There is also a Sit and Get Fit held at 10:30 a.m. (just before lunch) on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Farr Center in Onekama, and at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston.

The inside walking group meets at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Marilla meal site. Chair yoga classes begin at 11 a.m. on Feb. 14 at the Manistee city marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors, and there is a fee for all others. Let’s Move, a new, moderately active exercise class begins at 2 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the Manistee city marina building.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group are looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the senior center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

CRIBBAGE/PARTY BRIDGE

We’re looking for cribbage and beginning party bridge players. Our game day is at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Call the senior center to sign up at 723-6477.

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Monday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• Noon meal

• 12:30 p.m. Ask a Doctor: Arthritis

• 6 p.m. Pinochle

Tuesday

• 10 a.m. Sit & Get Fit

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• 11 a.m. Strumming with Sonny

• Attorney services (by appt.)

• Noon meal

Wednesday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 10 a.m. Losing it

• 11 a.m. Fun bingo

• Noon meal

• Foot clinic (by appt)

• 2:30 p.m. Senior Odyssey meeting

Thursday

•10 a.m. Sit & get fit

• 10:30 a.m. Cribbage

• 11 a.m. Valentine’s Day party Kaleva VFW

• 11:30 a.m. Chair yoga with Diana Bradley

• Noon meal

• 2 p.m. Let’s Move! exercise class (marina)

• 3 p.m. Dementia support group (marina)

Friday

• 9 to 11 a.m. Senior food bank

• 9 a.m. Blood pressure clinic

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• Noon meal

MENU FOR WEEK OF Feb 11-15

Monday: Cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, European vegetables, pineapple tidbits, roll

Tuesday: Mushroom steak, mashed potatoes, wax beans, mandarin oranges, roll

Wednesday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, roll

Thursday: BBQ meatballs, cheezy potatoes, peas, Jello w/fruit, roll

Friday: Sweet/sour chicken, scalloped potatoes, brussels sprouts, pears, breadstick

(Menu is subject to change)

Come join us for lunch. Seniors (60 and older) suggested donation only $3 and $5 for those under 60.

UPCOMING EVENTS

• Feb. 11 — Ask a Doctor presentation: Arthritis, 12:30 p.m. at the city marina building

• Feb. 12 — Strumming with Sonny, 11 a.m.

• Feb. 13 — Odyssey meeting, 2:30 p.m.

• Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Day party, Kaleva VFW 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Feb. 14 — Chair Yoga w/Diana Bradley, 11:30 a.m. at the city marina building

• Feb. 14 — Let’s Move! w/Jo, 2 p.m. at the city marina building (new exercise class)

• Feb. 14 — Dementia support group, 3 p.m. at the city marina building

• Feb. 19 — Toe Tapping Tuesday with the 3Ds

• Feb 22 — Canvas painting class with Joann, 12:30 p.m. at the city marina building

• Feb. 26 — Police Talk, 12:30 p.m.

• March 1 — Carrie Selbee and Roger Tarczon will be playing at the senior center