Manistee High School wrestling team involved in rollover crash

MANISTEE — Members of the Manistee High School wrestling team was involved in a crash late Friday afternoon.

A Manistee High School van was en route to individual districts, scheduled for Saturday, in Grayling when the single-vehicle accident occurred, according to school officials.

The vehicle was traveling east on M-55 near Low Bridge Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday when it lost control, crossed the westbound land, went into the ditch and overturned, according to the Michigan State Police.

Five students and two adults were in the vehicle.

All passengers were sent to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital for review. All students were OK, however, one sustained a cut to a hand, according to school officials.

“As MAPS takes the safety of our students as our first consideration, options will be considered for their participation tomorrow,” reads a statement posted on the school district’s website.

Michigan State Police say that the driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions.