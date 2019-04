CLARKSVILLE, Tenn — Austin Peay State University congratulates Ashley Garcia of Manistee on receiving the Transfer Dean’s Scholarship for high-achieving new transfer students for the fall semester.

The Transfer Dean’s Scholarships are for new transfer students with a final transfer cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Students awarded this scholarship showed hard work and commitment to academic excellence, and APSU is excited they chose to “Be A Gov” as they continue their higher education.