Bear Lake Elementary students gather items for food pantry

BEAR LAKE — One good deed sometimes leads to another one as Bear Lake Elementary School students recently found out.

The students started a non-perishable food drive to benefit the less fortunate members of the community. What surprised the teaching staff at Bear Lake Schools was the response of the students.

Principal Sarah Harless learned more than once in the past few weeks that when her students are challenged they rise to the occasion.

“We challenged them to a food drive and they gathered over 1,000 non-perishable food items,” said Harless. “They donated it all the Bear Lake Food Pantry.”

Harless said they added some incentive to all the classes to bring in the most items.

“The class that collected the most earned an ice cream party and they could pick out $100 worth of books for the library and $100 worth of books for their classroom library,” said Harless.

Harless said the food collection effort was incredible considering the number of items brought in by that small group of students.

“They filled their shelves right up and they were so thankful down at the food pantry,” said Harless. “It was a way for the kids to give back to the community because they give us so much all the time. It was just a neat way for our kids to give back to the community. So we incorporated that into our Reading Month.”

The first grade class of Ann Edmondson brought in the most items, and she said it was just another way for her kids to show their Reading Month spirit.

“All the kids did a great job with it,” said Edmondson.

Second grade teacher Hope Higley’s class finished in second place, and she also praised all the students.

“First graders really hit it out of the park,” said Higley. “Second grade did however come in second, and I was especially proud of them because they had been awarded some money to purchase supplies for the classroom and instead of using the entire amount on things they wanted, they decided to use a portion of their money to buy food for others.”

Harless also issued a month-long challenge to the students to read 500 books during the month to sharpen their reading skills.

She dangled a proposal before them that she would eat worms if they made it to 500 books. What the students didn’t know when she made the bet was the worms were of the candied variety.

“We had fun with it,” said Harless. “I went back and forth all month long with the students leaving little notes in their classroom telling them 499 is a good number just to egg them on.”

However, the students were so excited about that they soared well past the 500 mark.

“They did a lot of fun activities where they would read alone or at home,” said Harless. “They also did a lot of buddy reading with the older kids. It just gave them lots of opportunity to read.”

The Bear Lake principal held true to her word, but more importantly the incentive sharpened her students’ reading skills, and she got to enjoy some candy worms in the process.