Brethren blanked by Houghton Lake in home opener

BRETHREN — On the heels of a season-opening victory, the Brethren girls soccer team ran into a buzzsaw in its home opener Tuesday and fell 8-0 to perennial powerhouse Houghton Lake, via mercy rule.

“The scoreboard definitely wasn’t in our favor tonight, but I couldn’t be more proud of the girls,” said Brethren coach Krystal Magee. “I’m not hanging my head tonight. The girls worked really hard.”

The Bobcats (1-1) were forced to play a lot of defense Tuesday evening, facing 33 shots on goal from Houghton Lake.

“Lauren (Guenthardt), in goal, really worked her butt off tonight,” Magee said. “With all those shots against her, to only let eight go by was really a job well done by her.”

Houghton Lake jumped out of the gates with five goals in the first half on 23 shots on goal. In the second, Brethren held them to just 10, but Houghton Lake scored the three goals they needed to end the game in a mercy with 14:26 remaining.

“We made some adjustments — ran a little bit of a different defense than we typically run to accommodate for all those shots on goal — and it did make a difference (in the second half),” Magee said. “At one point in our game, we only had one substitute. So, to have a bench that’s not very deep and to run with this team for as long as we did, I couldn’t have asked any more from my girls tonight.”

Magee said playing such high caliber competition early in the season is a good measuring stick for the Bobcats.

“We really got to work hard on our communication tonight,” she said. “Playing against teams like Houghton Lake is a good thing. The girls learn a lot in these sorts of games. You don’t want every game to easy, so to see a team like Houghton Lake up close gives us a goal to build toward.”

Brethren will next see action at 5 p.m. Thursday at McBain Northern Michigan Christian.