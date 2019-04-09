Chips host Sabers in home opener

MANISTEE — Manistee track held its home opener Tuesday, hosting Manistee Catholic Central.

“It was great,” said Manistee co-head coach Eric Thuemmel. “The weather — for the most part — wasn’t terrible. We didn’t have a meet outside last year until April 20, so we’re excited to get one in.”

The meet served as a bit of a tune-up for the teams to help them prepare for their respective upcoming conference schedules.

“I think it was a good showcase to see where some people were at and maybe where we need to mix up some relays,” said Manistee co-head coach Hilary Edmondson. “It was good to get everybody out there, get some times and actually see where they place among each other, because of course they work harder at a meet than they do at practice sometimes.

“It was nice to actually see them out on the track and learn where some people can be placed.”

The early, non-conference meet afforded coaches an opportunity to tinker with their lineups in search of ways to put points on the board in league contests.

“I had people in all different events,” said MCC head coach Gabe Wise. “… Today was about putting kids in a lot of events they’re not used to so we could see what could possibly translate for later in the season.”

The Sabers may not have performed as well as they had hoped, and the athletes were their own harshest critics, Wise said.

“I don’t think the day went as planned or as the team expected,” he said. “We had a really hard practice yesterday and I think that contributed to it. We weren’t looking at this as a meet by any means. We were looking at it as more of a scrimmage — or actually a glorified practice — so we went at it pretty hard yesterday and I think the legs were definitely not with us.

“It’s a little disappointing,” Wise continued. “I have some upset kids who wanted to perform a little better here, with the hometown rivalry and all, but with the way we practiced yesterday, I don’t think any of them were close to 100% to go at that kind of level today.”

Fortunately, it was not all doom and gloom for the Sabers, and some athletes performed quite well.

“Our girl shot putters and discus throwers PRed,” Wise said. “Mateo (Barnett) PRed in the high jump and the long jump, and he won the 200 today.”

The Chippewas had some standout performers, as well.

“Lily Lester and Allie Thomas had great times in the 200,” Thuemmel said. “And in the pole vault today, Anderson (Johns) went 10 feet six inches, which is two feet better than last year. Luke (Kooy) was over nine feet and he’s only been pole vaulting outside for a week, so we’re going to be able to get some points out of those guys this year.”

Official results were unavailable at press time.