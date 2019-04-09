Friends of Library book sale slated for Saturday

MANISTEE — The Friends of the Library will hold its April Showers Sale this weekend.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the book house, located behind Manistee County Library’s main branch, located at 95 Maple St. in Manistee.

Books, CDs, puzzles and more will be available.

The Friends of the Library help fund a number of library programs, including the annual summer reading program for area youth. The majority of the money raised by the group is through its book sales throughout the year.