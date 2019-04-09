Manistee splits season opener with Pentwater

MANISTEE — Manistee baseball kicked off its season by splitting a home doubleheader against Pentwater.

In the opener, the Falcons put up three runs in the first inning and tacked on another in the second to go up 4-0. Manistee finally got on the board when Evan Bauman drove in Logan Buren with a sacrifice fly.

“In the first game we were definitely rusty,” said Manistee head coach Dave Edmondson. “We made errors and stuff like that and it cost us the game. After we made the errors early on, we kind of settled down and figured out the game.”

Pentwater scored in the top of the sixth to go up 5-1. The Chippewas started to rally when Andrew Jackoviak doubled to lead off the inning. Caden Schmutzler drove him with a single and Bauman singled, leaving the tying run at the plate.

Bauman started for Manistee in the opener, giving up four runs, three earned and a walk in three innings while striking out four. Austin Guenther threw in relief and gave up one earned run in three innings while tallying four strikeouts.

“We just need game experience,” Edmondson said. “We have quite a few guys who don’t have game experience in certain situations. We want to put guys in game situations. Every time we can put them in a game situation, it is going to make us better.”

Manistee’s Brady Mikula put the ball in play and drove in Schmutzler and Bauman, but a strikeout left the Chippewas’ comeback just short.

Mikula hit 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Schmutlzer finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and Bauman was 1-for-1 with an RBI.

In the nightcap, the Chippewas were the team on the right end of a 3-0 advantage after one inning. Pentwater scored two runs in the top of the third, but Manistee answered back with four more runs when Buren blasted a 2-RBI double, Bauman singled to drive him in and Schmutzler added an RBI single.

“It was our first time being outside seeing live pitching this year, so I didn’t think we would hit well,” Edmondson said. “But in the second game, our bats came alive. We hit the way we can — we hit the way we hit in practice.

“I think they settled down and made sure they had quality at-bats.”

Buren was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Bauman was 1-for-2 with an RBI, Schmutzler finished 1-for-1 with an RBI and Mikula and Guenther both doubled in 1-for-2 efforts.

“I was happy with the way our bats came alive in the second game,” Edmondson said. “We really hit the ball hard. We didn’t have any cheap hits in that second game, so I was happy with that.”

Guenther started on the mound in Game 2, recording a walk and a strikeout in one inning. Buren threw an inning of relief, giving up two earned runs while walking three and recording three strikeouts before Jackoviak pitched the final three innings, striking out four and giving up one hit.

“We knew we were going to throw a lot of pitchers,” Edmondson said. “Since it’s early on we were going to see what we had. We decided we would throw quite a few pitchers today.

“They threw a lot of strikes,” he continued. “We were happy with that. We didn’t walk very many people.”

Manistee hosts Cadillac Thursday at 4:15 p.m.