Nursing students plan symposium

SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College’s graduating nursing students are holding a Nursing Symposium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 17, from 11 a.m. at the Tech Center atrium.

The nursing students will display professional style scientific posters to disseminate their knowledge in various evidence-based nursing practices.

“Evidence-based practice is a decision-making model in which nurses question existing nursing practices and look for scientific evidence to support improved delivery of nursing care and/or evidence that is used to support health promotion. This is a senior project by our nursing students that provides them the experience of researching a topic of interest, creating presentations, and talking to the public about what they learned,” said Dr. Peg Gramas, associate professor of nursing.

Evidence-based topics researched by the students include animal assisted therapy, use of essential oils, music therapy for hypertension, nurse staffing ratios, kangaroo care, pressure ulcers and much more. Visual displays and interactive education will be provided by the nursing students.

In addition to the valuable learning experience for students, Gramas explained, the symposium provides an opportunity for community members to obtain information about health practices and understand how scientific research informs health care delivery. “We hope many community members and those in health care professions will join us,” she added.

For more information about the symposium, contact the nursing department at the college.