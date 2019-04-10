Chips suffer first loss of season at Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS — The Manistee girls soccer team got off to a hot start this season with two wins last week, but hit a speed bump Wednesday when taking on Big Rapids.

The Chippewas were dealt their first defeat of the season, falling 6-2 on the road to the Cardinals.

“The girls played a good game, but we just had some breakdowns and miscommunication tonight,” said Manistee coach Jaclyn Trahan. “You’re going to make mistakes, and we did in this game, but the girls still kept trying, kept hustling to every ball.”

Manistee fell behind early as Big Rapids scored the game’s first three goals to take a 3-0 lead into halftime.

“They were quicker to the ball tonight,” Trahan said of the opposition. “We needed our intensity to be just a little bit higher.”

Manistee responded in the second half, at one point cutting the deficit to 4-2. Nicole Weaver got the Chippewas on the board, scoring a goal off an assist from Nevaeh Mannon. Manistee’s Olivia Smith followed shortly after with an unassisted goal.

The Cardinals, however, extinguished the comeback attempt with two more goals down the stretch.

“We needed to communicate more and clear the ball out a little quicker, but I’m still proud of the girls,” Trahan said. “They had some great passing sequences tonight.”

She was also pleased with the play of first-year varsity goaltender Rachael Owens.

“She did an amazing job,” Trahan said. “It was the first time she’s been really tested this season, and she made some awesome saves.”

Despite the final score, Trahan said the game should prove beneficial for the Chippewas.

“It’s good to play a team like this,” she said. “This is what you get better from. It’s great to win games, but a game like this shows us what we need to work on to get to the next level.

“We want to learn from this loss and use it as motivation to get better moving forward.”

The Chippewas next see action at 5 p.m. on Friday at home against Chippewa Hills.