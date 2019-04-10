DDA, Rising Tide officials talk downtown economic development

MANISTEE — The Manistee Downtown Development Authority (DDA) spent a large portion of its meeting on Wednesday talking about economic development with Project Rising Tide representatives.

Joe Borgstrom, Manistee’s economic development consultant for Rising Tide, said he is closer to finalizing a city-wide strategic plan for economic development. The goal, he said, is to better provide a common vision for all organizations.

Lissette Reyes, Rising Tide community development fellow, and Ben Muldrow, who is formulating a community branding strategy for Manistee, were both in attendance on Wednesday.

“One of the things I want to make sure we have within this economic development strategy is an understanding of what do we need and whose responsibility is what,” Borgstrom said. “In Manistee, everyone has the betterment of the community at mind… I want to make sure everyone is aware of what those specific functions are, and how they relate to each other.”

On Wednesday, Borgstrom took notes from DDA board members, who shared their thoughts on specific economic development needs within the DDA district. First, board members were asked to weigh in on the strengths of the downtown area.

DDA chair Rachel Brooks and board member Karen Goodman commented on the Victorian architecture and history within the downtown district.

“I think the architecture itself is fabulous,” Goodman said.

“A lot of my customers and visitors say that our downtown is charming because of the historic aspect,” Brooks added.

Sharing his observations, Borgstrom said one of the top priorities for the DDA district should be filling vacant buildings. At a previous community forum event hosted by Rising Tide at the Vogue Theatre, residents found vacant buildings to be a top area of concern in Manistee’s downtown.

Echoing Borgstrom’s comments, vice chair Barry Lind shed some light on the importance of downtown business retention, as well.

“The downtown in particular is the front door of the community,” Borgstrom said. “The downtown is one of those things that people look at when they decide whether they want to come to a community.

“A focus of the economic development strategy and retail recruitment should be helping to build storefronts; that should be the primary retail activity for the community.”

When it comes to economic development, Borgstrom said the downtown’s needs might look different than other areas within the region.

“One of the things that’s a challenge for economic development, if I were to go around the room and ask everyone their definition of economic development it would vary greatly,” he said. “When we talk about economic development from a downtown perspective and from a community-wide perspective, they are two different things altogether.”

In the future, more discussions on Project Rising Tide will continue. Multiple community branding and marketing focus groups will be held today at Manistee City Hall, slated for 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Officials will collect thoughts from attending citizens.

A final report on branding and economic development strategies will be presented when completed.

Also during the meeting on Wednesday, Brooks withdrew her resignation from the DDA board, which she previously submitted on March 29 in a letter to board members.

No further discussion was held on the agenda item.

Board members also approved, at a 7-2 vote, a request from the Design Committee to allocate $4,500 to parking signage in the downtown area. Lind said the parking signage aims to improve ongoing navigation issues for visitors.

“We would adopt the standard parking signage,” Lind said. “Part of the reason for that is because it’s less expensive to use standard designs, and it’s more universally recognizable.”

A landscaping and watering contract for the downtown district with the City of Manistee was approved unanimously, which accounts for $22,000 for services completed in 2019.

The agreement could be extended for up to three additional years with a 3 percent escalator per year. The season of work is set for May 1 through Oct. 31 of each year.