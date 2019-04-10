Looking Back for April 11

40 YEARS AGO

Monday heads county cancer drive

Joe Monday, owner of Hobby Toy at 339 River Street, has been named Crusade Chairman of the American Cancer Society’s Manistee County Division Unit’s educational fundraising crusade slated to begin May 1, it has been announced by Fred Caro, president of the local ACS-unit. This year’s goal is $15,000 with last year’s drive amounting to $14,610 some $2,000 over the goal which was attained through the leadership of Dick Mowry.

60 YEARS AGO

US-31 businessmen to meet

A meeting is scheduled for April 23 in Manistee of all businessmen along US-31 between Mackinaw City and the Indiana line. US-131 has an active promotion organization which is successful in taking traffic off US-31 and as a result by-passing our cities and communities. It is to combat this tendency that the meeting is called.

80 YEARS AGO

101-year-old man succumbs

Funeral services were held this morning at 9 o’clock from St. Joseph’s Church, Onekama for Moses Sherman, said to have been 101 years old at the time of his death Saturday. He died at the Manistee County Infirmary. Members of his immediate family are not known. Burial took place in Onekama.

Beautify city gathering well attended

Many interested and civic minded people from the county as well as from the city attended the Beautify Manistee meeting held last night at 8 o’clock in the Lakeside rooms of the Masonic Temple. Miss Ethel Larsen, chairman of the civic department of the Lakeside Club sponsors the Beautify Manistee movement, presided over the assembly and pointed out in a short introductory speech that 150,000 tourists pass through Manistee each year. “That’s the trouble,” she said. “They pass through. Most recent statistics estimate that less than 10,000 of them stop. We of the Beautify Manistee movement intend to rectify this condition.”

