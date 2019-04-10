One ISD board seat set to expire June 30

MANISTEE — One seat on the Manistee Intermediate School District Board of Education will be expiring on June 30, according to the Manistee County Clerk’s office

Chief deputy county clerk Lyndsey Marquardt announced that people wanting to file for the one six year at-large board seat must do so at the county clerk’s office. The seat is presently held by Mary Becker-Witt and is set to expire on June 30.

Marquardt said the procedure to become a candidate is similar to filing for any of the other county school board positions.

“People have the choice of filing or $100 non refundable filing fee if they don’t want to do a petition,” said Marquardt. “If they want to do the petition they don’t have to pay the fee, but they must get a minimum of 40 signatures with a maximum of 100 signatures because the ISD district has more than a population of 10,000.”

Any registered voter who resides in the Manistee Intermediate School District can sign the candidate’s petition. An ISD candidate is not required to limit the circulation of his or her petition to their constituent school district of residence.

That means someone living in the Manistee Area Public School District could get signatures from people living in the Bear Lake School District or vice versa. An elector of the ISD may sign as many petitions as there are positions to fill on the ISD board.

Marquardt said if candidates take the petition route there is a deadline when they need to return that paperwork to the county clerk’s office to be on the ballot.

“Everything has to be in here to our office and ready to go by that 4 p.m. May 6 deadline,” said Marquardt.

Manistee County Business Cooperative director of finance Kris Mauntler will be running the election that will take place at noon on June 3. She explained that the ISD election, unlike other K-12 school board of education races, are not decided by a vote of the general public.

“Each of the Local Education Agencies (LEA) that include Manistee Public, Onekama Consolidated, Bear Lake and Kaleva Norman Dickson are given a vote in the election,” said Mauntler. “Those board of educations designate someone on their board to cast a ballot on their behalf.”

Once the candidates are determined at the May 6 deadline the respective boards of education decide which candidate they want to support and their voting representative is instructed to vote for that person. The representative then attends a special noon meeting on June 6 at the ISD to cast that ballot.

Whatever ISD candidate wins the position will officially take the seat as of July 1.

The Manistee ISD board consists of five members including an at large member and four others representing the respective districts. The other four seats are presently held by Margaret Cloutier (term expires 2021), Eric Smith (term expires 2021), Doug Parkes (2023) and Lyndia O’Shea (2023).

The breakdown of the areas they represent are Cloutier (Onekama Consoldiated Schools), Parkes (Manistee Area Public Schools), Smith (Bear Lake Schools) and O’Shea (Kaleva Norman Dickson).