Onekama students receive CPR demonstration

ONEKAMA — The written word can often be a major source of inspiration to middle school age students.

Eighth grade English students at Onekama Consolidated Schools recently read this emotionally-charged scene from the novel The Red Kayak by Priscilla Cummings:

“Oh, God,” I moaned, thinking: I’ve got to do it. I’ve got to do CPR! I had been taught how — Dad and I took a class at the community center. We practiced on a dummy, and I watched Carl do it more than once. But would I remember?

The novel’s protagonist, Brady, performs CPR on a young boy who has drowned while kayaking. As an extension to their study of the novel, the class hosted a guest speaker on Tuesday to introduce students to CPR.

Cynthia McKenney, who is a registered nurse, paramedic, and a certified instructor for the American Heart Association, spoke to students, demonstrated CPR lifesaving techniques, and let students practice compressions on mannnequins.

Students were engaged throughout the presentation and received valuable knowledge that could help them make a difference in an emergency situation if needed.

“It was educational, but it was also fun,” commented Onekama eighth grade student Jhon Rivas.

Fellow student Abbey Pruyne said she saw the importance of knowing a lifesaving skill like CPR.

“I learned what to do in case there is ever an emergency and someone needs my help. It was a really important skill to learn,” said Pruyne.

Key CPR facts and statistics from the American Heart Association

• More than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States per year, out of which 70 percent happen inside homes;

• 90 percent of people who suffer cardiac arrest die prior to reaching a hospital or medical care facility;

• Effective CPR provided by a bystander in the first few minutes of cardiac arrest can increase the chances of survival by 2x or 3x;

• According to AHA, the bystander should push the chest at a rate of 100 to 120 compressions per minute;

• Less than 20 percent Americans are equipped to perform CPR during a medical emergency situation.(AHA Study);

• CPR aids in maintaining vital flow of blood that to the brain and heart. It also aids in increasing the duration of electric shock provided via a defibrillator, thereby, making the process more effective;

• In addition to cardiac arrests, 7 million people, including children and adults suffer injuries every year in their homes or within similar environments. Use of CPR is commonly required in those medical emergencies.

Medical emergencies where CPR can be used

• Heart attack

• Electric shock

•Allergic reactions of severe nature

• Drowning

• Suffocation

• Drug overdose

Timeline of CPR

• 0 to 4 minutes, unlikely development of brain damage

• 4 to 6 minutes, possibility of brain damage

• 6 to 10 minutes, high probability of brain damage

10 minutes and over, probable brain damage