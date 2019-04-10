Road commission denies contract grievance

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Road Commission unanimously voted to deny a grievance for a contract violation, regarding the procedure for temporary seasonal employees working overtime.

According to the contract that applies to union employees, overtime crews are assembled by first calling the union employees, and if an insufficient number of people have agreed to work, employees will be called in reverse order of seniority — beginning with the employee with the least seniority — and then temporary employees can be contacted.

“The procedures of how that happened were not followed correctly. I’m not saying that temporaries couldn’t be called in, but there is a procedure that must be followed,” said Jeff Wisniski, chief steward at the road commission. “It was not followed, and it happened several times this season. I gave a verbal complaint and we were to sit down and discuss this, which did not go well at all. That brought us to where we are now.”

Robert Rishel, road commission chairman, asked for the reasoning for the second round of calls to union employees before asking temporary employees.

Robert Donick, a business representative for Teamsters 214, said it was agreed upon in the collective bargaining contract, which was written before temporary employees were utilized at the road commission.

“Just because it’s an inconvenient procedure, doesn’t make it right to violate it,” he said. “I wasn’t there for the first grievance meeting but I am hearing secondhand that the road manager stated he didn’t have to follow the contract.”

Craig Lange, the attorney representing Manistee County Road Commission, felt there was no violation due to the contract language; the contract refers to “all employees” rather than specifying “union employees.”

“When I look at the contract and at this situation, I do not feel the contract has been violated and as such, I think the grievance should be denied,” said Lange. “As I look at the contract, the seasonal workers are employees but they are not in the bargaining unit.

“I think when it says all employees it means what it says,” he continued. “The language of the contract is open to some interpretation.”

Donick said the contract was written at a time when there were no temporary employees utilized by the road commission, and the contract only applies to union employees.

“What Mr. Lange brought up regarding the wording of employees conveniently forgets the section where it says seasonal and temps are not part of this contract,” he said. “Are you going to interpret this section only? To me it’s pretty simple.”

Wisniski said the situations when the procedure was not followed were on days where the weather did not constitute an emergency.

“An emergency is a tree knocked down in the middle of the road, a car taking out a stop sign, a car wreck,” he said. “We expect snow in northern Michigan.”

The commissioners were given opportunities to ask questions and voice their opinions on the grievance, and several said that the procedure used valuable time when a crew could be assembled more quickly.

“Do you really believe that by starting at the top and asking all of the union guys and then going straight to the seasonal employees, anyone is being hurt by that?” said Rishel. “I think if both sides went 100 percent by the contract, everything would get a little broken and it would be bad. We’re all here to work together and get the job done the best we can.”

Richard Graham, vice-chair of the commissioners, felt that it was the road commission’s responsibility to get a crew out on the roads as soon as possible when snow conditions arise.

“I hear and understand the concerns on both sides, but I think that our primary concern is that of the general public,” he said.

The commissioners unanimously denied the grievance.

A written copy of the denial will be submitted to a state grievance panel where it will be considered for arbitration.

Additionally, the road commission unanimously approved several agreements and resolutions, including:

• Legislative agreement with Michigan Economic Development Corporation for 2019 Snyder Road resurfacing;

• MDOT Contract #19-5099 resolution for 2019 chip and fog seal work;

• MDOT Contract #19-5067 resolution for Snyder Road Detour Route (an amendment to Hoxeyville Road 2018 Resurfacing Contract #18-5168);

• Three bridge funding resolutions;

• Filer Township work agreement regarding West Fox Farm Road; and

• Norman Township work agreement regarding Snyder Road.