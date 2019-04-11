Bear Lake board approves video technology for gymnasium events

BEAR LAKE — The Bear Lake Schools Board of Education took action on Wednesday evening that will give family members, alumni and others around country the opportunity to live stream athletic and other events taking place in their gymnasium.

Superintendent Marlen Cordes who serves as dual superintendent at Bear Schools and Kaleva Norman Dickson told the board that Bear Lake athletic director Karen Leinaar and KND athletic director Jason Kemler have been working in conjunction to acquire a system that would allow that to happen in both districts.

“We are looking at adding Pixellot cameras in both of those schools,” said Cordes. “It is a system where we both lease the camera for five years and it gets mounted into your gym. You send them a calendar of activities and all of your events get live streamed. Alumni or family could be living in Georgia or somewhere and if they got a partial subscription or full one they could live stream all the the events.”

Cordes said it also could assist coaches who can tape practices and scrimmages. He said that goes for parents as well at games.

“It eliminates the need to hold cell phones or video cameras during a game,” said Cordes. “It is going to be a real nice system.”

To be a part of the system it will cost the district is $2,500 ($500 a year), but they will receive a portion of the revenue from the subscriptions.

“I think it is just a good feature and something that if you have a student playing basketball or volleyball games and you want them recorded it would be a very easy way to do it,” said Cordes. “It is also high quality stuff. We are not looking at it as a money maker, but a feature for our parents and alumni.”

The superintendent also informed the board that the last day of school will be June 14 because of the number of days that need to be made up due to snow.

“That is subject to change if the legislature takes action to forgive some of those State of Emergency days where school was closed,” said Cordes. “So provided we don’t have any more inclement weather days or our legislators do something different, June 14 should be our last day of school.”

Board members also were given a letter from Nancy Becker Bennett who is the Competitive School Safety Grant Program division director, informing the board of what Bear Lake Schools receives in grant monies.

“I am pleased to inform you that your CSSGP application to the Michigan State Police Grants and Community Services Division has been selected to receive $16,826,” wrote Becker Bennett.

Cordes praised principal Sarah Harless for her work on this grant and said the district has a plan in place for the use of the funds.

“We are putting in a new swipe card system for the doors to see who is entering the building and the public address system for the school,” said Cordes.

The public address system improvements will give better access to all parts of the building.

Harless also gave a report to the board on the activities transpiring in the building over the past month. She told the board about a successful Reading Month and on the success the Robotics team has had this season.

Although there still is more than two months of the 2018-19 school year remaining, Harless said they are already looking ahead to the upcoming school year.

“We are already thinking about next year as we will be holding our kindergarten roundup on April 23,” said Harless.

The Manistee Intermediate School District Board of Education election is coming up on June 3. The Bear Lake Board is tasked with appointing someone from their board to cast a ballot on their behalf. Becky Fink was selected to do that and Eric Smith was named as the alternate.