City officials review proposed 2019-2020 street projects

MANISTEE — A hefty construction schedule for street work is proposed for 2019-2020, with more than $3 million budgeted for local and major streets in Manistee over the next fiscal year.

Manistee City Council held a work session on Tuesday, in which city staff spent a portion of the meeting reviewing the Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) for 2019-2023. The 2019-2020 budget has not been adopted yet.

Jeff Mikula, Department of Public Works director, and Shawn Middleton, of Spicer Group, the city’s engineer of record, reviewed the projected construction for 2019-2020, and shared total costs with city council members.

Ed Bradford, Manistee’s chief financial officer, said the TIP has plenty of projects slated for 2019-2023, but the majority of the work is budgeted for 2019.

“(There’s) approximately $7.8 million in street work, and it’s roughly 50/50 to major and local streets,” Bradford said.

In 2019, $3,050,318 is dedicated to street work and $775,000 is budgeted for 2020 in the proposed city budget.

For the fiscal year 2019-2020, Middleton said they were able to leverage a majority of the funds for street work, with only around $22,000 not leveraged from grants, or anticipated water and sewer projects.

“(Fiscal year) 2019-2020 is essentially all leveraged,” Middleton said. “It’s tricky trying to time (the projects) because we only have a couple of years to spend the funds. We leveraged a lot of money into these roads; we are in between grants, water projects and sewer projects and are really stretching the dollars.

“It’s an absolute nightmare trying to manage the timing of these grants and funds, but it’s definitely worth it.”

While projected construction in 2019 involves a small network of streets, Mikula said the work will likely be completed in phases.

“When we design those projects, if there are major impacts like that in a whole neighborhood, we can create stages,” he said. “When we do 12th Street this spring, we (will) put a clause in that says there has to be a one-way of gravel going to the west, maintained throughout the project.

“That’s because there’s no other outlet to it. Project by project, we take a look at that during the design phase.”

Street work proposed for 2019 includes the following segments:

• Reconstruction at Ramsdell Street from Fifth Street to Seventh Street, budgeted at $388,000;

• Reconstruction at Seventh Street from Ramsdell Street to High Street, budgeted at $513,000;

• Heavy rehabilitation at Tamarack Street from Bryant Avenue to Harvard Lane, budgeted at $11,900;

• Heavy rehabilitation at Harvard Lane from Tamarack Street to the dead end, budgeted at $7,500;

• Reconstruction at Melitzer Street from First Avenue to Hughes Street, budgeted at $62,000;

• Reconstruction at Melitzer Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue, budgeted at $62,000;

• Reconstruction at Hughes Street from Melitzer Street to Fremont Street, budgeted at $162,000;

• Mill and fill project at Fremont Street from St. Mary’s Parkway to Hughes Street, budgeted at $48,000;

• Reconstruction at Fremont Street from Hughes Street to First Avenue, budgeted at $74,000;

• Mill and fill project at First Avenue from Melitzer Street to the dead end, budgeted at $94,000;

• Mill and fill project at First Avenue from Melitzer Street to Fremont Street, budgeted at $59,000;

• Reconstruction at Second Avenue from Melitzer Street to Fremont Street, budgeted at $253,000;

• Reconstruction at Fremont Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue, budgeted at $51,000;

• Reconstruction at Hastings from Third Avenue to Fourth Avenue, budgeted at $88,000;

• Reconstruction at Hastings Street from Fourth Avenue to Fifth Avenue, budgeted at $88,000;

• Mill and fill project at Third Avenue from Hastings Street to Monroe Avenue, budgeted at $63,000;

• Major reconstruction at Fifth Street from Ramsdell Street to Ramsdell Street, budgeted at $58,000; and

• Major reconstruction at 12th Street from U.S. 31 to Maple Street, budgeted at $967,918.

Street work proposed for 2020 includes the following segments:

• Heavy rehabilitation at Seventh Street from Davis Street to Ramsdell Street, budgeted at $27,000;

• Heavy rehabilitation at Seventh Street from Robinson Street to Pine Street, budgeted at $21,000;

• Heavy rehabilitation at Tamarack Street from Broad Avenue to Bryant Avenue, budgeted at $22,000;

• Heavy rehabilitation at Lincoln Street from U.S. 31 to Washington Street, budgeted at $63,000;

• Heavy rehabilitation at High Street from Eighth Street to 12th Street, budgeted at $118,000;

• Mill and fill project at Maywood Avenue from Kosciusko Street to 15th Street, budgeted at $126,000;

• A construction project is still to-be-determined at $19,000;

• Major reconstruction at Kosciusko Street from 12th Street to Care Center Drive, budgeted at $290,000; and

• Major reconstruction at Kosciusko Street from Care Center Drive to Maywood Avenue, budgeted at $89,000.

During the work session, council members also held a general consensus to budget $10,000 for a part-time code enforcement officer to focus on blighted properties. The $10,000 for the position would come from the city’s general fund balance within the 2019-2020 budget.

“I envisioned it as a part-time person that would go along the community and find areas and send out letters,” said Thad Taylor, city manager. “We estimated about $10,000 to do a part-time person for the full fiscal year.”