Easter services to be held in Manistee County

MANISTEE COUNTY — Many area churches will be hosting Palm Sunday and Easter services throughout the county.

Some of the services include:

Bethany Lutheran Church

At 10 a.m. on April 14, Bethany Lutheran Church will be observing Palm Sunday and they will hear once again about Jesus’ “Triumphal Entry” into Jerusalem. Then we’ll move on to Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m. on April 18 and Jesus’ “New Commandment” — almost like His parting words or farewell address — and then on to Good Friday at 1 p.m. on April 19.

They will gather together once again on Easter Sunday at 10 a.m. on April 21 in order to celebrate — never being so happy to not see someone. For the tomb will be empty. And those in attendance will hear and be reassured by these words.

Blaine Christian Church

Blaine Christian Church, 7018 Putney Road (corner of Joyfield and Putney Roads) in Arcadia, welcomes families in the area to celebrate a week of Easter activities with our church family. All of these activities are free and open to the public.

On Palm Sunday, April 14, during both worship services (8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.) everyone who attends will celebrate and remember Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem with palm branches. Sunday School for all ages meets at 9:45 a.m.

There will be a Maundy – Thursday observance at 6:30 p.m. on April 18. The evening will include a soup and bread supper and a time of worship and communion at 7:15 p.m. The word “Maundy” means “commandment”. They will remember the Thursday night when Jesus and His disciples observed “The Last Supper” and He gave the command to “love one another”.

Children up to 11 years old, and their families, are invited to an Easter Egg Hunt at the church at 11 a.m. on April 20. Children will hunt for candy-filled eggs and enjoy a story time and snacks. Parents: please dress children according to the weather (egg hunt will be outside if weather permits), and bring some friends.

Blaine’s Resurrection Celebration will be Easter Sunday with one combined service at 10 a.m. There will be a 40 minute Coffee Fellowship from 9 to 9:40 a.m.

Lakeview Church of the Brethren

Commemorating the Lord’s entering Jerusalem a week before his crucifixion, the Lakeview Church of the Brethren in Brethren will be holding their Annual Palm Sunday Praise Service at 6 p.m. on April 14.

Lakeview Church is located on the corner of High Bridge and Coates Highway in Brethren and is wheelchair accessible.

Area churches will be contributing offerings of music and liturgical movement for the service which has as its theme, Joy in Praise. Congregational singing and scripture reading will be included in the service of praise.

A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow the service. All area residents are welcome to attend this annual worship service.

Manistee Seventh-day Adventist Church

Manistee Seventh-day Adventist Church located at 205 Maple St, is having an Easter hymn sing service at the 11:30 a.m. service on April 20. All are welcome to come and sing to the Lord.

Onekama First Congregational Church

The First Congregational UCC Church of Onekama will be hosting a visit from the Easter bunny at the popular Easter Bunny Gala. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on April 20.

The event is designed for area children and their parents to spend a little time together, have some fun on a Saturday morning and learn more about the real meaning of Easter.

Children can have their picture taken with the Easter bunny, decorate an Easter egg and a cookie, and make an Easter craft. A jelly bean guessing jar will be present to win a stuffed bunny or lamb and children can try to pin the tail on the bunny to win a special prize, too.

There is no fee to attend, and there will be refreshments and fellowship for the parents.