JONES: Jesus Christ, His mission – To be an example

By Dallas Jones

Guest Columnist

One of the missions of the Savior was to show by example and His teachings how to grow spiritually and draw closer to God in our lives. “For behold, this is my work and my glory—to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man.” (Moses 1: 39 in the Pearl of Great Price) The Savior said of his mission, “And my Father sent me that I might be lifted up upon the cross; and after that I had been lifted up upon the cross, that I might draw all men unto me” (3 Nephi 27: 14 p. 458 in the Book of Mormon)

The Savior’s Example and Teachings

• Seek Ye First the Kingdom of God

In a world of so many attractions and distractions, it is not easy to keep the proper priorities in our lives.

“But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” (Matthew 6: 33 in the Bible) This is a wonderful promise to all of us!

“For I came down from heaven, not to do mine own will, but the will of him that sent me… And this is the will of him that sent me, that everyone which seeth the Son, and believeth on him, may have everlasting life: and I will raise him up at the last day.” (3 Nephi 27: 14 p. 458 in the Book of Mormon)

• Love One Another

The world generally is not a good example of loving one another and at times love is difficult in our lives, but the Lord has said, “A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another. By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.” (John 13: 34-35 in the Bible)

• Serve One Another

There are so many opportunities to serve all around us with families, neighbors, communities and in the world. The Savior was the great example of service to the needy, sick, downtrodden, weak, sinner and despised. We are to follow His example.

“…I am among you as he that serveth.” (Luke 22: 27 in the Bible)

“For, brethren, ye have been called unto liberty; only use not liberty for an occasion to the flesh, but by love serve one another.” (Galatians 5: 13 in the Bible)

“And behold, I tell you these things that ye may learn wisdom; that ye may learn that when ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God.” (Mosiah 2: 17 p. 148 in the Book of Mormon)

Only the Savior Could Save Us

No one, but Jesus Christ could provide the Atonement. No other person, even with the greatest wealth and power, could ever save one soul, not even his/her own. No other individual will be required or permitted to shed blood for the eternal salvation of another human being. Jesus did it once for all. “…We are sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all.” (Hebrew 10: 10 in the Bible)

The Savior’s Great Mission

The Atonement was known even before the Creation and the Fall. Not only was it to provide for the resurrection of all humankind, but it was also to enable us to be forgiven of our sins. Thus His Atonement opened the way by which we could be united with Him and with our families eternally. This prospect we esteem as eternal life—the greatest gift of God to His sons and daughters. “And, if you keep my commandments and endure to the end you shall have eternal life, which gift is the greatest of all the gifts of God.” (Doctrine & Covenants 14: 7 p. 25)

