KAY MARKHAM: Appreciative of service at Vogue Theatre

TO THE EDITOR:

I hope people in Manistee realize what a wonderful place the Vogue Theatre is.

I go to the Vogue every Wednesday for the “oldie” movie, but in August I fell and broke my arm in four places. After an extensive surgery, I spent two months at the medical care facility.

I am recovering now and just was able to return to the movies.Today when I arrived, three volunteers came out and helped me out of my car and got my walker out of my car.

What a wonderful place. Where, but in a small town, would this happen?

Thanks again, Vogue volunteers.

Kay Markham

Manistee