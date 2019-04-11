Little Manistee River steelhead egg take set for spring

MANISTEE — Since 1968, the Little Manistee River weir, located in Stronach Township has served as the sole source of winter-run steelhead eggs for fish hatcheries in Michigan, Ohio and

Indiana. These hatcheries help keep the steelhead population stocked and healthy, which is great news for anglers.

“Steelhead are just one of Michigan’s many sport fish,” said Joe Mickevich, DNR fisheries technician supervisor. “They are known fighters, which makes them popular with anglers looking for a real challenge out in the open water of the Great Lakes or in tributary streams.”

The annual collection of steelhead eggs at the weir tentatively will begin next week. Operations begin by lowering the weir grates by mid-March, stopping the upstream migration in the river and diverting the fish into holding ponds. Usually during April, the fish ripen (meaning they are ready to release eggs or milt) and egg-take operations begin, continuing until the established egg quota is reached. The weir grates then are removed, and all remaining fish are allowed to migrate upstream.

During egg-take operations, unripe or “green” steelhead are held in maturation ponds or counted and passed upstream to sustain the river’s wild steelhead run. Steelhead that are spawned during operations also are passed upstream and many eventually return to Lake Michigan.

Call the Little Manistee River weir hotline at (231) 775-9727, ext. 6072, to check the egg-take schedule. The facility is open to the public for viewing during egg-take operations, and fish can be observed in the river below the weir at any time.

For more information or questions, contact Joe Mickevich at (231) 389-2551 or Elyse Walter at (517) 284-5839.