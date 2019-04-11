MAPS board hears series of reports

MANISTEE — The Manistee Area Public Schools Board of Education agreed this week to table amendments to its 2018-19 budget until they have the opportunity to discuss them more at an April 24 study session.

MAPS superintendent Ron Stoneman said the need for further discussion was warranted before the board actually took a vote on it.

The MAPS superintendent also reported to the board on the first MAPS2020 meeting that took place on April 4 at Jefferson Elementary School. About 50 people attended that meeting which was designed to inform the public on the challenges the MAPS district faces in the next 20 years with its buildings.

Stoneman said there was a good exchange with those in attendance and that they encourage everyone who hasn’t heard the presentation to attend the 7 p.m. April 25 forum that will once again be held at Jefferson Elementary School.

Members of the public were also encouraged to visit the MAPS website at chipslead.org and then to click on the MAPS2020 section to take an online survey to give their feedback. There also is an area there where they can submit questions to the superintendent.

Another item the board was updated on was the new timing system for the track that was recently purchased by the district. Stoneman praised track coach Eric Thuemmel for his hard work on this project. The new system will be in place for the home track meets this year.

Board members also took action to appoint a representative to vote on behalf of the district at at the Manistee Intermediate School District Biennal Election on June 3. There is one open seat on the Manistee ISD Board of Education that is to be decided at that election. The general public does not get a vote; only the schools in the ISD area get one vote each.

MAPS selected board member Shelley Johnson to cast that vote on MAPS’ behalf with fellow board member Jim Thompson being selected to serve as the alternate in the event she can’t attend the meeting.

Business manager Howard Vaas also delivered a monthly report to the board. The district is in line for expenditures and revenues for this point in the budget year that ends June 30.

Manistee Area Public Schools Food Service director Keri Carlson submitted a written report to the board on activities in her department.

“All of our second health inspections for this year have been completed within the MAPS kitchens and concession stand areas,” said Carlson. “I’m very happy to inform you that there are no violations to report during these routine inspections.”

Carlson also reported that they received three bids for the replacement of the Manistee Middle/High School steamer and kettles from Great Lakes Foodservice Equipment Spcialists, Atlas Restauarant Supply Inc. and Stafford-Smith Inc.

“Because the expense exceeds the Michigan Department of Education limit of $25,000 to be spent on a single purchase for one building with nonprofit school food service funds we had to submit a request for approval for equipment and other capital purchase of the steamer for MAPS,” said Carlson.

Carlson said the steamer and kettles work separately of each other and allow the food service department to provide uninterrupted meals for their students if there is equipment failure.

The next scheduled meeting of the board is work/study session set for 7 p.m. on April 24 at Kennedy Elementary School.