TO THE EDITOR:

Kudos to the student cast and crew of “Seussical” at Manistee High School/Middle School last weekend.

Director Amanda Feyen did an amazing job coaching the students in their songs. Choreographer Shannon Snyder created a wonderful set of dances. The costumes and color scheme were a delight.

We are fortunate to have talented people in our community, and I am grateful for parents who support their students in the arts.

Nanci Swenson

Manistee