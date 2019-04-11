S(no)w way! Storm system brings spring snow to northern Michigan

MANISTEE — Those who put away their winter gear for the season were in for a rude awakening on Thursday morning, due to the fresh blanket of snow that accumulated overnight.

The snow become a wintry mix by the afternoon, with a sleet and freezing rain mix causing slippery road conditions. Thunderstorms were also in the forecast later in the evening.

According to the Manistee County Road Commission, the approximate snow fall to date for the season was 121 inches as of Wednesday, still far behind the total of 157 inches last year on the same date.

The weather arrived as part of a storm system that unleashed a blizzard in the Upper Midwest that moved through the region.

Light snow was reported Thursday morning in parts of the southern Lower Peninsula, but more snow and ice was forecast in northern portions of the state.

The National Weather Service says that the western Upper Peninsula is being placed under a winter weather warning through early Friday, with a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Snow accumulations of 6-10 inches (15-25 centimeters) are expected, with higher totals in places.

The wintry weather comes after high winds this week pushed ice up on the shores of Houghton Lake, damaging some homes.

Michigan was far from the only location that saw winter weather.

Heavy snow and strong winds hammered parts of the central U.S. on Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people and creating hazardous travel conditions a day after pummeling Colorado.

The spring blizzard — the second “bomb cyclone” storm system to hit the region in a month — left behind hundreds of canceled flights at Denver International Airport, along with wintertime temperatures and snarled traffic before blanketing parts of South Dakota in as much as 18 inches (45.7 centimeters) of snow.

A “bomb cyclone” is a weather phenomenon that entails a rapid drop in air pressure and a storm strengthening explosively. Mike Connelly, a weather service meteorologist in Aberdeen, South Dakota, said this week’s storm system drew up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico as it moved out of the Rocky Mountains.

Connelly said that could translate into as much as 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow in parts of South Dakota and Minnesota, and make the snowfall “historic.”

“This time of year (in) the central, southern Plains, you get severe weather — thunderstorms and tornadoes. Unfortunately in the Dakotas, we get feet of snow,” he said.

Nearly 40,000 homes and business were without power across Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa early Thursday, according to PowerOutage.us. The main culprit was snow and ice accumulating on power lines, along with strong winds, said Matt Lindstrom, spokesman for Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy.

In southwest Minnesota, the National Weather Service said there could be half an inch of ice accumulations and winds up to 50 mph (80.46 kph).

The system also created hazardous wildfire conditions in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. An unusual but not rare weather phenomenon known as “thunder snow” — snow accompanied by thunder and lightning — was reported Wednesday in central South Dakota.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.