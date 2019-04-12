Citizens’ council applicants needed for tax increment financing renewal

MANISTEE – The City of Manistee is searching for residents who live within the Downtown Development Authority district to join a citizens’ council, in the process of renewing its tax increment financing (TIF) plan.

The development area citizens’ council would act as an oversight to the DDA and Manistee City Council, during the process of both establishing and implementing the TIF plan.

Thad Taylor, city manager, said the DDA’s TIF plan is up for renewal by next year.

“It needs to be renewed by some time next year, but we want a successor plan in place well before,” Taylor said. “The tax increment financing is how (the DDA) gets their revenue, and the TIF plan lays out how they are going to spend those dollars over the course of 20 years.”

The previous TIF plan was a 20-year development, which Taylor said likely did not require a citizens’ council. The new TIF plan could be renewed for another 20 years, but Taylor said that is currently up in the air.

Beckett & Raeder, Inc., currently is helping the DDA refine its TIF plan, which Taylor said is on-track for the review process.

“They chose 20 years for the initial one because they took out a bond for a bunch of improvements, and the term of the bond is 20 years,” he said. “I do not know if they are going to be bonding or just going to work on the TIF proceeds, once that final determination is made that will determine how long it will be.”

Right now, the DDA is focusing on another 20 year plan. A TIF committee was established to work on the plan.

“It’s kind of hard to forecast that far out, so they have some very generic things that they want to do like acquire property,” Taylor said.

Since more than 100 residents live within the DDA district, Taylor said this time around there has to be a citizens’ council. He said they are searching for nine residents of the DDA district to join. Members of the citizens’ council must be over 18 years of age.

“They have to be a legal resident of the development area,” Taylor said. “We have determined that there’s more than 100 residents in the area.”

A majority of the work for the citizens’ council would be completed prior to the implementation of the TIF plan. Taylor said meetings will likely be few in number. Despite that, he said the council’s input on the plan is absolutely vital in the process.

“What they are charged with doing is to review that document and provide any insight,” Taylor said. “They meet a couple times a year, it’s not an onerous commitment. They could provide some very good input on that development plan, which is for the TIF, and I think it’s very very important.”

According to the law of establishing a development plan within the DDA district, “consultation shall begin before any final decisions by the authority and the governing body regarding a development or tax increment financing plan.”

Before the TIF plan is approved, it must be reviewed by council and a public hearing must take place. Within 20 days after the public hearing, the citizens’ council will be charged with notifying Manistee City Council, in writing, of its findings and recommendations.

A citizens’ council must be established at least 90 days before the public hearing on the TIF plan.

“I think, personally, the DDA is a necessary component of a vibrant community. We need that identity downtown,” Taylor said. “The plan is all about developing that area. It’s not going to be a (council) that meets every month. The heavier workload will be right at the front to get familiar with the plan, have some feedback and go from there.”

Those interested in joining should contact the Manistee City Clerk’s office at (231) 398-2803. Applications are located at Manistee City Hall at 70 Maple St. Interested applicants can also fax the form to (231) 723-5410; or email deputy clerk Lora Laurain at llaurain@manisteemi.gov.