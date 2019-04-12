Council to hold 2019-2020 budget public hearing on Tuesday

MANISTEE — Manistee City Council has a full agenda on Tuesday, featuring a 2019-2020 budget public hearing along with several contract and application requests for local construction projects.

The meeting will begin with a fiscal year 2019-2020 budget and Capital Improvement Plan public hearing. The budget must be adopted no later than May 15.

After the meeting, council members plan to review the Downtown Development Authority budget. Optional work sessions are slated for April 23 and April 30.

The 2019-2020 budget for all city funds, which includes capital outlay and debt service, is totaled at $24,865,184.

“Our property tax revenue increased about 1.6 percent this year, which doesn’t seem like a lot but compared to the negative amounts we’ve had in the past few years and the single digits, that’s a nice increase for us,” Chief financial officer Ed Bradford said, at a past meeting. “(The total budget) is quite a bit higher than our typical, standard overall city budget of around $14 million.”

Also on Tuesday, council members will consider a Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) bridge funding application.

The Maple Street Bridge, which is a bascule bridge, is classified by MDOT and the Federal Highway Administration (FHA) as a complex bridge. However, the bridge is owned and operated by the City of Manistee.

City staff is applying for funding to assist with preventative maintenance work, which consists of painting, electrical and miscellaneous repairs. The application is for funding up to $750,000 in MDOT local bridge funds, with matching funds at or above the minimum 5 percent.

Council will also consider a contract with MDOT for the reconstruction of 12th Street from Maple Street to U.S. 31. The city applied for a $375,000 small urban grant to reconstruct a portion of 12th Street.

As part of the process, MDOT bid out the project and requires a contract to administer construction. Council could authorize a resolution to enter a local agency contract with MDOT for the reconstruction project.

A Manistee County Community Foundation (MCCF) grant application is also on the agenda for Tuesday. The application is to resurface the First Street Beach tennis court.

The City of Manistee owns three tennis court facilities.

In 2018, a focus group organized by the MCCF recommended that First Street Beach was the most cost effective of the facilities to upgrade. Project funds would include resurfacing and re-striping of the tennis courts with improved netting, fencing and barrier-free access to the facility.

The project’s total amount is estimated at $67,200; a grant request is projected at $39,700.

Additional agenda items up for council’s consideration on Tuesday include the following:

• A zoning ordinance amending Article 5 Section 514 (E), replacing “painted” with “approved,” as requested by the Planning Commission;

• A third amendment to the site lease with T-Mobile Central, LLC, for a space at the industrial park water tower to accommodate cellphone antennas and related equipment. The city negotiated a lease amendment with an 11 percent increase in rent. Annual rental will be $18,000 with a 2.75 percent annual escalator; and

• An agreement with Mika Meyers, PLC, which expired on Dec. 31. The new agreement would run from Jan. 1 through June 30, with the possibility of two one year extensions.