GUEST VIEW: Trump’s taxes are the goal: Cuomo shouldn’t muddy the argument

The following editorial was published in the New York Daily News:

(TNS) The refusal of Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to hand over Donald Trump’s federal tax returns in response to the lawful request of the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee was expected.

Breaking with a tradition of all presidents going back 50 years, Trump is determined that his 1040s remain hidden. So supporters of transparency must be even more determined that they come to light.

New York State, Trump’s home and home to his state income tax returns, must take the lead.

There are two bills in Albany that can help. One, endorsed by Gov. Cuomo, would authorize the state Department of Taxation and Finance to provide the records to the chairs of three relevant Congressional committees.

A better, stronger bill would simply publish the state tax returns of all statewide elected officials. As the governor, two U.S. senators, controller and attorney general all already release their taxes, it only codifies established practice. And it would include Trump.

But instead of looking for ways to get it done — then readying to defend the law for the inevitable court challenge — Cuomo is making mischief. He says all elected officials, including legislators, should show their taxes; that’s scaring away pols who think they’re next in line.

Huh? What does holding the incumbent president accountable to a standard set by Richard Nixon and followed by every subsequent chief executive from Reagan on the right to Obama on the left have to do with an assemblyman from Chemung County?

Don’t move the goalposts. It’s the president who’s hiding the ball.