HOWARD: Girl Scouts give seniors a crash-course on social media

By Sarah Howard

Senior Center Director

Hello Manistee County! I can’t tell if it is spring or winter. This weather is crazy. I want spring to get here and stay. Will it be sunny or snowy? That is the question.

Today, we have a wonderful Senior Craft Show at the senior center. Stop by and support the seniors on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You will be pleasantly surprised with all of the talented seniors that are in Manistee County. I always find a lot of beautiful things for my grandkids, my mom and of course me.

We had a wonderful Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon Monday.

We have so many dedicated volunteers that help keep the senior center going. We had 60 volunteers who were able to come have lunch, share their stories and be recognized for all that they do for our Manistee County seniors. I need to say a huge thank you to all of our volunteers, without you none of this would be possible.

I also have it on good authority that the first potluck of the year was a huge success. Everyone who came had a great time. Make sure to keep your eyes on the newsletter for next month’s potluck date. The more the merrier.

I keep being asked about when we are going to move into the Wagoner Center. Everyone is working very diligently to get us over there. It is fun to see what things will look like for our future. We are starting to get our work bees organized so we can start cleaning up the grounds, power washing and taking out bushes. We will also have work bees on the inside doing some cleaning and painting. If you are interested in helping, give us a call and we will put you on the list.

We are so glad the Bridge players are back on Tuesdays.

If you would like more information please give us a call. So many of our programs are really very popular. Senior Zumba has been huge, so if you want to try something new this is a fun way to get some exercise and get moving.

We also have a drop-in computer workshop with some great girls from Girl Scout Troop No. 4650 who are doing a great service for our seniors. They were here on Wednesday and will be returning on May 8. We also have a great instructor who comes in to teach seniors conversational German. When I say try something new, this would be a great place to start.

We have two teams who will be competing on May 4 in Grand Rapids for the Senior Odyssey of the Mind competition. This is a fun program that gets the teams to work together on a script, a skit and design. If you didn’t get to see last year’s team perform you definitely will want to see these next two teams.

Last year our team took third place in the competition, so we are rooting on this year’s teams to do a great job.

This week we have a couple of special programs going on. We have Lutz Hearing in on Wednesday to discuss senior hearing.

On Thursday we have Jennifer Kerns from Northwest Michigan Health Services coming in to talk about Seniors and Dental Health. They will also do free dental assessments and oral cancer screenings. So stop in on Thursday and keep on smiling.

On Friday, we have our senior food bank. We have been very lucky to be selected for the Simply Give program at Meijer starting in May. This is such a smart way for people to help put food on the shelves of local food pantries. We will be sharing more information with everyone, on how you can help.

We also have David Greenwood from Captel phones who is going to come in and share information on the caption telephones for the hearing impaired.This is a phone that is great for people who don’t hear well, you can read what people are saying instead of trying to listen to them.

I think this is a great product for my mom who struggles with hearing loss. If you want to know more, stop in on Friday to check it out.

I hope you have a great week and remember to try something new!

FOOD BANK

The senior center food bank takes place on the third Friday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be April 19. Monetary and non-perishable food item donations are always appreciated.

(MMAP) MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions.

Fran Wallace is our new local counselor and she can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the Senior Center at 723-6477 to make an appointment with Fran.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent, by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work, snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held on May 6 at 10 a.m.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information call Jeannie Lewis 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson 690-5048.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP

The support group for caretakers of loved ones who live with dementia will meet May 9, at 3 p.m. at the city marina building. The group will meet monthly on the second Thursday of the month.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information. We have an immediate need for women and men to volunteer as visitors. Couples are welcome to volunteer for this program.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the senior center at 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The senior center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the senior center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. at the Bear Lake Methodist Church.

There is also a Sit and Get Fit held on Monday & Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. (just before lunch) at the Farr Center in Onekama, and Tuesdays & Thursdays at 9 a.m. at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston.

Inside walking group meets Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Marilla meal site. Low impact Zumba Tuesdays 1 p.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the Manistee city marina building. This class is open to the public and free to Manistee County seniors. Chair yoga classes are Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. at the Manistee city marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors, and there is a fee for all others.

COMPUTER/CELLPHONE HELP

For assistance with your computer and cellphone call Linda at (231) 299-1552. Appointments are held at the senior center Mondays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Assistance in Marilla is available the last Wednesday of the month at 12:30.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group are looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the senior center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

CRIBBAGE/CHESS

We’re looking for cribbage and chess players. Our game day is Thursday, at 10:30. Call the senior center to sign up. 723-6477

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Saturday

• 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Senior Spring Craft Show

Monday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 10 a.m. Computer/cellphone help

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• Noon meal

• 6 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday

• 10 a.m. Sit & Get Fit

• 11 a.m. Toe Tapping Tuesday

• Noon meal

• 1 p.m. Senior Zumba (marina)

• 1 p.m. Bridge

• 2 p.m. Conversational German class

• 2:30 Odyssey meeting

Wednesday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 10 a.m. Losing it

• 11 a.m. Fun bingo

• April birthdays

• Noon meal

• 2:30 p.m. Senior Odyssey meeting

• 3:30 p.m. Photo group

Thursday

• 10 a.m. Sit & get fit

• 10:30 a.m. Cribbage/chess

• 10:30 a.m. Game day

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• 11:30 a.m. Chair Yoga (marina)

• Noon meal

• 12:30 p.m. Oral cancer screening/dental assessment

• 1 p.m. Senior Zumba (marina)

Friday

• 9-11 a.m. Senior food bank

• 9 a.m. Blood pressure clinic

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• Noon meal

• 12:30 p.m. Caption phone for hearing impaired presentation

MENU FOR WEEK OF April 15-19

Monday: Chinese pepper steak, Asian veg, sugar snap peas, mandarin oranges, bread

Tuesday: Chicken cacciatori, scalloped potatoes, green beans, pineapple chunks, bread

Wednesday: Sausage & gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, brownie, mixed fruit, biscuit

Thursday: Ham, sweet potatoes, peas & carrots, pears, bread

Friday: Potato crunch pollack, tater tots, coleslaw, fruit cocktail, roll

(Menu is subject to change)

Come join us for lunch. There is a suggested donation for seniors (60 and older) and for those under 60.

UPCOMING EVENTS

• April 13 — Spring Craft Show at the senior center, 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

• April 16 — Senior Zumba at the city marina building, 1 p.m.

• April 16 — Toe Tapping Tuesday, 11 a.m

• April 16 — Conversational German class, 2 p.m.

• April 17 — Hearing presentation with Lutz Hearing, 12:30 p.m.

• April 18 — Game Day 10:30 a.m.

• April 18 — Chair Yoga class, 11:30 a.m. at the city marina building

• April 18 — Free dental Assessments and oral cancer screenings

• April 18 — Senior Zumba, 1 p.m. at the city marina building

• April 19 — Captel Caption Phone (for hearing impaired) presentation, 12:30 p.m.

• April 22 — Police Talk, 12:30 p.m.

• April 25 — Carrie Selbee and Roger Tarczon will be playing at the senior center, 11:30 a.m.

• April 26 — Canvas painting class with Joann from Artful Creations, 12:30 p.m.

• April 29 — Acupuncture presentation with Margaret Batzer, 12:30 p.m.

• May 8 — Drop-in social media with Girl Scout troop 4650

• May 9 — Dementia support group, 3 p.m. at the city marina building

• June 6 — Annual Detroit Tigers trip. Call for information 723-6477

• June 28 — 4th of July Kickoff party at Stronach Twp. Hall