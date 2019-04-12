Late goal lifts Chips over Warriors

MANISTEE — Manistee girls soccer closed both halves of Friday’s home game with a goal. That made all the difference as the Chippewas squeaked out a 2-1 non-conference victory over Chippewa Hills.

“Very exciting,” said Manistee head coach Jaclyn Trahan. “We were missing quite a few girls today and had to pull up some (players from the JV). We didn’t have very many subs and we just said, ‘This is a game where you guys have to step up.’”

The two teams entered the second half tied up at 1-1 and both had multiple opportunities to score that came up just short. Finally, Manistee’s Maja Vinding got just free enough to get off a shot that slipped by the Warriors’ keeper, giving the Chippewas (3-1) the go-ahead goal with just 46 seconds left on the clock.

“We left it up to them to try to finish in the second half and they did it,” Trahan said. “That was the ball that we were looking for to send through and to finish. I’m very proud of them — very excited. It was a good win to get.”

Manistee entered the contest coming off a 6-2 loss at Big Rapids Wednesday.

Chippewa Hills had several scoring opportunities in the second half, but Manistee’s Rachel Owens was able keep the Warriors out of the back of the net.

“Rachel was awesome,” Trahan said. “She has really stepped it up the last couple games for us. She has been amazing back there and she’s just continuing to fight through in practice.

“This will be her second year at goalie,” Trahan continued. “She’s getting better and gaining confidence in each and every game and we’re blessed to have her.”

Chippewa Hills got on the board first when Raina Abbott put a shot between the pipes to give the Warriors a 1-0 advantage with 6:16 left in the first half.

“In the first half, we were slower than we wanted to be,” Trahan said. “We told them, ‘You need to pick up the intensity, because this is a game that you can win. You can be better than you are.’”

A handball by Chippewa Hills gave Manistee a golden opportunity to tie things up heading into halftime. Nicole Weaver was able to take full advantage of the ensuing penalty kick, blasting a shot top shelf to pull even with the Warriors.

“(The Warriors) were aggressive,” Trahan said. “They were clearing the ball well. We just needed to pick up the intensity some. They had some good looks up top and we needed to clean up clearing and trying to gain possession.”

Trahan believes the team failed to capitalize on some openings in the Warriors’ defense. The Chippewas will work on improving their communication in the coming days with hopes of making the offense more potent.

“A lot of times we’re just not looking up to see where the ball needs to go. Our center was open constantly but we need to work on communicating more and wanting the ball.”

The Chippewas next compete Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in a game at Hart.